Hulk vs Wolverine? Mark Ruffalo has pitched a mega MCU crossover to Kevin Feige

Amid the flurry of Marvel Phase 4 announcements, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk feels like the forgotten man in the MCU. The Jade Giant suffered trauma both physical and emotional during Avengers: Endgame – but that might not be the end for the character. Ruffalo has revealed he’s been asked to talk shop with Kevin Feige – and first on the agenda might be a big crossover movie with Wolverine.

“Kevin Feige just asked me last week if I had any more ideas or stories for the Hulk,” Ruffalo explained during an appearance at Tokyo Comic-Con (via Comicbook.com). “And I said ‘Yeah, I think there’s still some stories to tell.’ And he said, ‘Well why don’t you come in and tell me about them and we’ll see if we can find a place for you in the Marvel universe?’”

Ruffalo revealed that his major idea was Hulk vs. Wolverine. “I’d like to see that,” the actor stated, perhaps understanding the sheer willpower of millions of MCU fans who would probably quite literally burst into tears at that match-up making it to the big screen.

In another multiverse, we could have already seen a ridiculous Wolverine crossover. Fox had banked on a big Fantastic Four vs. X-Men crossover in the early 2010s, which would have featured ol’ Wolvie himself being dismembered by Mister Fantastic.

While that never came to pass (can you imagine?), there is still the very real possibility for Hulk and Wolverine to cross claws and fists down the road now that Disney has acquired Fox and its stable of superheroes. Plus, it’s nice to know that one of the founding Avengers is still very much in the forefront of Kevin Feige’s mind as the MCU enters a brave new world.