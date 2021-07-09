WitcherCon 2021 is nearly among us, and we've got the full schedule, as well as a few details about what to expect from The Witcher season 2 and the larger Witcher universe right here.

Netflix has been agonizingly quiet about The Witcher season 2 since the first season of the series streamed in its entirety back in the before-times of December 2019. Though we know it's coming to Netflix sometime in the relatively vague window of Q4 2021 (so between October and December), we've only got about a 10-second trailer to hold us over until then.

Fortunately, Netflix and CD Projekt Red, which developed The Witcher games, are teaming up to bring us the first official WitcherCon this year, and we're expecting to see more from the upcoming second season of The Witcher. The WitcherCon 2021 website teases "surprises and exclusive first looks," as well as deep dives into the making of the Netflix series, the games, and the upcoming anime movie. Netflix and CD Projekt Red also say to expect "breaking news" from The Witcher season 2, which we're really hoping translates to "release date."

It sounds like the main event will largely focus on The Witcher season 2, but we're guaranteed to see some cool stuff about the games too. Though, it's absolutely worth noting that the companies have said in no uncertain terms that there won't be a new Witcher game announcement at WitcherCon 2021, so best to level those expectations now.

Without further ado, here's when, where, and how to watch WitcherCon 2021:

How to watch WitcherCon 2021

WitcherCon 2021 kicks off Friday, July 9 (that's today!) at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. That's when the main event starts, and that'll include news about The Witcher season 2 as well as various panels with actors and folks behind the scenes of the series and games. The first panel includes a handful of actors from The Witcher Netflix including Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Mimi M. Khayisa (Fringilla Vigo), and Paul Bullion (Lambert). Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will also be present at the opening panel.

The second WitcherCon 2021 stream begins at 6pm PT / 9pm ET / 11pm BST, and that'll include a panel with some of the lead developers at CD Projekt Red along with Hissrich and The Witcher: Blood Origin showrunner Declan de Barra.

You can catch both streams over on The Witcher's YouTube channel, or just click the play button on the embed above.

For what to watch right now, here are the best Netflix shows as of July 2021.