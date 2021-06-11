First The Witcher season 2 teaser released: it's brief and full of secrets

The Witcher season 2 gets a first blink-and-you'll-miss-it look courtesy of Netflix's Geeked Week. Are you ready? It's time to start deciphering a teaser that can be charitably described as cryptic.

Focusing on Ciri (Freya Allan) and what looks like her considerable step up in training and development under Geralt's watchful eye at the Witcher's ancestral home of Kaer Morhen, The Witcher season 2 first look highlights the show's likely bump in budget. It's looking beautiful.

Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYwJune 11, 2021 See more

It's also decidedly frustrating for those hoping for a sizeable look at The Witcher season 2. Several disparate images, perhaps a hint to Ciri's considerable powers in the books, fly past the screen. Is this a vision? Or something more sinister? Either way, the Child of Surprise says she needs to "understand." You and us both, kid.

Interspersed in the teaser is a set of Elven words, which might just unlock some more hidden details about the series' upcoming story. The 10-second clip, then, is designed to be unpicked, unpacked, and unspooled as we hurtle towards The Witcher season 2's upcoming release window.

That's right, we even have a rough idea of when The Witcher season 2 is coming to Netflix. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has already said, "the returning seasons of some of our most popular shows like The Witcher" will land in Q4 2021, which means Geralt, Roach, Jaskier, and the rest of The Continent's colorful cast mages and dopplers will be back between October and December of this year.

Netflix has been busy during Geeked Week. In news that'll please video game fans aching for high-quality adaptations, there's a new Castlevania series confirmed to be in the works and even a first proper look at King Dice in The Cuphead Show. Exciting!