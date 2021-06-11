New The Cuphead Show footage features first proper look at Netflix's animation

Cuphead and Mugman are back – and on Netflix. The first full look at the Cuphead animated series (AKA The Cuphead Show) is here as part of the streamer's GEEKED Week.

Featuring the nefarious silver-tongued King Dice (who we now know is voiced by Emmy Award-winner Wayne Brady) hosting a "Roll The Dice" game show, the first Cuphead Show footage perfectly replicates the game's 1930s hand-drawn style. Take a look for yourself below.

"Who will be the first contestant to roll the dice?"Here's a sneak peek clip of King Dice in The Cuphead Show! #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/8DLDfxD7GjJune 11, 2021 See more

"The character-driven comedy follows the unique misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. Through their many misadventures across their surreal home of the Inkwell Isles, they’ve always got one another’s backs," read the initial announcement from back in 2019.

No release date yet for The Cuphead Show, but it's heartening to see the first sequence continuing the same kinetic energy of the original game. Dedicated fans of the series can rest easy, that's for sure. The Devil, the bane of Cuphead and Mugman's lives, is also set to feature in the upcoming Netflix series.

Those waiting for Cuphead to shoot its way back to consoles still have a ways to go. The upcoming DLC, The Delicious Last Course, has been delayed until later this year.

While we wait for a double dose of Cuphead, be sure to check out Netflix Geeked's wild wave of announcements: Masters of the Universe is back, Shadow and Bone is getting a second season, and there's even a fantastic first look at Vikings: Valhalla.

