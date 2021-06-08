Vikings: Valhalla: Here's your first look at Netflix's sequel series

Aside from Marvel's Thor, what other properties out there offer regular access to beefcake Vikings? Exactly: far too few. The original Vikings series wrapped up its six-season run on The History Channel leaving its hordes of loyal fans desperate for more.

On the cards for some time, the show's sequel Vikings: Valhalla promises to continue on the ethos of what made the original so successful. So, beefcakes, ships, and drama, then. The first footage from the spin-off dropped in a new look as part of Netflix's Geeked Week.

Set sail behind the scenes of Vikings: Valhalla #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/gr3RCCsbjJJune 7, 2021 See more

As expected from a teaser reel, not much is given away in terms of story yet what is revealed is appetite-whetting stuff. Plenty of big hulking Vikings and big hulking Viking ships. What you'd expect and want from the show, alongside a nifty time-lapse moment showing you how much work goes into the set constructions and a lot of shots of farmyard animals.

Specifics on this sequel spin-off remain scarce, but we know it kicks off around 100 years after the events of the original. The show is set to include appearances from what the official synopsis dubs "some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived", Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, Harald Hardrada and the Norman King William the Conqueror. The show adds: "These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever changing and evolving world."

Also evolving are the people bringing the show to life. Vikings creator, producer, and writer Michael Hirst is only returning in an executive producer capacity this time around. Jeb Stuart, who wrote Die Hard and The Fugitive, is on board to tackle the showrunning duties and executive produce alongside Hirst.

Another big change is distribution. The History Channel no longer plans to make dramas, so the show moved to Netflix with Hirst telling IGN : "Netflix gives you obvious advantages and so we're very pleased to be in partnership with them. And it's a long-term commitment for them. And obviously I'm thrilled that my saga, in a way, it lives on." One constant is the filming location: Vikings Valhalla is shooting in Wicklow, where the original lensed every season.