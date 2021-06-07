Shadow and Bone season 2 is officially happening at Netflix

Shadow and Bone season 2 is officially happening.

At the Netflix GEEKED WEEK event, the cast of Shadow and Bone revealed the news. Check out the announcement below.

Thank the Saints! Shadow and Bone has been renewed for a second season. ☀️ @shadowandbone_ pic.twitter.com/clsLKx5zSJJune 7, 2021 See more

While there are no plot details just yet, showrunner Eric Heisserer has previously revealed more about what he'd like to include in season 2 before. "I would love to talk about what we might get to see from Six of Crows in the second season. I can tease this much that there will be a hundred percent more Wylan. We'd like to introduce him for sure," he revealed.

He added: "And we would like to spend at least a little bit more time in Ketterdam. We kind of had to yoink our Crows away from that in season 1 and throw them toward the Fold and beyond for their heist. And I think at least part of next season should be a home game for our team."

Season 1 of the fantasy series adapted the first of Leigh Bardugo's Grisha-verse novels, which is also titled Shadow and Bone. However, it only just scratched the surface of the Six of Crows books, which means there's plenty of ground left to cover in season 2. If Wylan Van Eck does join the lineup, which seems likely, you can expect him to provide some comic relief – he's not quite the accomplished criminal like his cohorts. Season 2 will also probably continue the storyline between Nina and Matthias, which could take us up to the events of the Six of Crows novel.

The next Shadow and Bone book, Siege and Storm, also introduces a fan favorite character named Nikolai – and continues to chronicle the battle of light vs dark between Alina Starkov and the Darkling, AKA General Kirigan.

Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Calahan Skogman, Danielle Galligan, and Zoë Wanamaker. Season 2 doesn't yet have a release date, but all the episodes of the first installment are currently streaming on Netflix – and if you're caught up, you can check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now to find something new to watch.