Shadow and Bone season 2: Here's where the Netflix series could go next, according to the books

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Netflix's Shadow and Bone, as well as the events of the other books in Leigh Bardugo's Grisha-verse. Turn back now if you don't want potential Shadow and Bone season 2 spoilers!

Shadow and Bone, Netflix's new fantasy series, is here – and if you've devoured all eight episodes, you probably want to know if there's more to come. So far, there's been no word on whether we'll see a Shadow and Bone season 2. But, since season 1 ended on a huge cliffhanger, it's natural to assume we might be delving back into the world of the Grisha again on Netflix sometime in the future.

Shadow and Bone season 1 saw Alina discover her mighty powers as the Sun Summoner, which set her off on a journey involving the enigmatic General Kirigan, her friend Mal, and some troublemakers known as the Crows – who had their own schemes up their sleeves. Episode 8 definitely seems to be doing a lot of work to set up another chapter in the story, though, so – on the off chance that we do get another season – we've pulled together everything you need to know about what might happen in Shadow and Bone season 2.

Will there be a Shadow and Bone season 2?

Well, the bad news is nothing has been officially announced just yet. However, showrunner Eric Heisserer explained to Collider that he pitched the series as three seasons – so at one point, there was a plan to keep the Grisha-verse going beyond season 1.

Plus, in a roundtable attended by GamesRadar+, Heisserer hinted that we might see further installments in the future. Answering why the decision was made to combine the Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows storylines into one series, he explained: "You really don't have a chance for a spin off if you don't introduce those characters in the first series, because then no one has a chance to see those people on their feet."

He added: "There's still a possibility that some of these characters can go off on their own later on."

Obviously, none of this is a firm indicator either way about if we'll be revisiting the Grisha-verse on Netflix again – but the lack of a definite no is certainly a good sign.

There's still a lot of ground left to cover, as Shadow and Bone only adapted events from the first book in the trilogy, and didn't really touch on the story of Six of Crows. So what could the future of the series look like?

Siege and Storm: Alina's story

At the start of the second book in the trilogy, Siege and Storm, Mal and Alina are in hiding. The Darkling is hot on their trail, though, but they all meet again sooner rather than later. That new power Kirigan used in the Shadow and Bone finale will probably turn out to be the same one he possesses in Siege and Storm, the second book in the Shadow and Bone trilogy – that he can now manifest shadow creatures.

The events of the novel also bring a new character into the roster: ship captain Sturmhond, who turns out to actually be a prince of Ravka named Nikolai. He causes some disruption to the burgeoning love triangle between Alina, Mal, and Kirigan, because he wants to make Alina his queen. Plus, back in Ravka, something of a religious frenzy builds around Alina – and we saw the groundwork for her exalted status in the eyes of the public being laid in season 1. Alina also becomes leader of the Second Army, which is quite a promotion from her time as a mapmaker.

Meanwhile, it turns out that there's a second and third amplifier, like Morozova's stag. Alina needs these if she wants to boost her powers enough to take on the Darkling – who is still intent on getting to her.

Six of Crows: Kaz, Jesper, and Inej's story

The entirety of the Six of Crows duology takes place after the Shadow and Bone novels, so we haven't actually seen anything in them onscreen just yet – besides Nina and Matthias' story, which is told via flashback in Six of Crows. That means season 2 could once again head off in an entirely new direction, or could adapt the events of the novel.

In the book, much like in season 1, the Crows have a massive (and dangerous) heist on their hands. This time round, they need to go into Fjerda – that's the nation of witch hunters, from which Matthias hails – and break into a prison that might as well be Fort Knox. They're on the trail of the creator of a mysterious drug known as jurda parem, which makes Grisha power stronger.

But, remember Pekka Rollins? He also wants to nab the scientist, which puts him and the Crows at odds once again.

As for Matthias, he's still in jail at the start of Six of Crows. At the end of Shadow and Bone we saw the events leading to his imprisonment play out: to keep him safe from the Grisha coming to retrieve her, Nina falsely accused Matthias of being a slaver. The Crows spring him from Hellgate prison to help with the heist – though he's not happy to see Nina again.

We also get introduced to a new character named Wylan Van Eck, who joins the Crows on their job. He's not quite the accomplished criminal like the rest of the crew, however, so we can count on him to bring some comic relief in a potential season 2.

