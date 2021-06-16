The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will focus on Vesemir and Geralt's realtionship

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf has found a director in Kwang Il Han, and will explore Vesemir as a father figure.

Netflix's upcoming animated movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf looks to be directed by Kwang II Han, as revealed during a Studio Focus panel that was streamed as part of the Annecy Film Festival (via Variety). Beau DeMayo, who wrote the script for Netflix's original The Witcher series, has written the script for the Nightmare of the Wolf anime, and animation production is being handled by Studio Mir.

Variety notes that II Han talked about his own influences and vision for the movie, showing off concept art stills of detailed castles, a medieval town center, and a crystalline dungeon.

Producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who is also the showrunner on the Netflix series, also touched on the tones for the narrative, although didn't give much else away. "There are things I wanted to know about, what it takes to become a Witcher, how Geralt became a Witcher, where his journey started, and who was important to him,” Hissrich explained.

For the live-action series, The Witcher season 2 will be exploring Geralt as a father figure for Ciri, and Hissrich wants to develop on that and how Vesemir was a father figure for Geralt. There will also be an opportunity to show how Vesemir's past has affected the Continent in the live-action series.

It looks as if we'll also be seeing how the Witchers' relationship with magic began, and DeMayo explained that "It’s gonna give fans that are familiar with the series a totally unique experience that I hope makes them feel like they’re coming to ‘The Witcher’ for the first time again,”

Not much is known about The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, but earlier this year we got a glimpse of the movie's runtime while DeMayo also teased last year that, “There are things that you can animate in an animated form that will look so amazing" and that live-action cannot capture.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is slated to be launching sometime in 2021 as well as The Witcher season 2. With the live-action series, GamesRadar+ spoke with Hissrich about what we can expect when we pick up the stories of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer.

Want more content to watch? Check out our best Netflix movies to watch right now, or even our best Netflix shows, and if you're looking for a new TV to experience them at their best, have a nose at our roundup of Prime Day TV deals.