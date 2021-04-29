You'll want to know how to watch the Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart State of Play presentation to catch all the new gameplay details Insomniac Games is ready to reveal, and you're in the right place.

The Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart State of Play is set to debut on the PlayStation YouTube channel at 2 pm PDT / 5 pm EDT / 10 pm BST. You can catch the whole thing as soon as it begins via the YouTube embed above. Insomniac Games just gave us our best look at the game yet with a new trailer that finally, properly introduced our new Lombax hero Rivet as well as showcasing some blazing fast loading times that will be even speedier in the finished product , but it already has more to share.

Insomniac Games teased on the PlayStation Blog that the State of Play Presentation will include "15 minutes of never-before-seen gameplay footage, new reveals, and updates from creative director Marcus Smith." The gameplay footage will include even more of Rivet blasting fools across dimensions, some in-depth looks at the strange new weapons you'll wield, and new looks at some of the worlds and characters you'll encounter in the game.

The blog post also confirms that the State of Play presentation will begin with updates on some other games, so don't panic and start thinking you're watching the wrong one when it doesn't dive straight into Ratchet & Clank.