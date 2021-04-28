Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will probably load even faster than in the gameplay trailer

The recent Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart gameplay trailer showed off a blink-and-you'll-miss-it loading scene, and an Insomniac developer says it will be even faster in the final product.

You may have been so distracted by finally seeing the new lombax hero Rivet running and gunning through the world that you didn't even realize it happened, but at about 44 seconds into the trailer's runtime Rivet smacks a glowing purple crystal and is transported from an otherworldly space setting to what looks like a busy automated quarry inside a planet's atmosphere.

As spotted by Game Infinitus , ResetEra forumgoers remarked that the transition couldn't take more than a second, and Insomniac community director James Stevenson dropped in to share some more good news: "It'll probably be slightly faster even by the time you play it in June," he wrote, followed by a fire emoji. To his credit, nigh-imperceptible loading processes are pretty fire.

Insomniac has spoken in the past about how the faster load speeds enabled by PS5 's SSD became a core part of the design philosophy behind Rift Apart's dimension-hopping gameplay , and it's exciting to hear that they may be even better than the stuff Sony decided was good enough to put out in its marketing materials. Between this and the snappy experience of playing Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5, Insomniac Games is quickly establishing itself as an early champion of the post-loading-screen world.