How to watch the Far Cry 6 worldwide gameplay reveal stream

You'll want to know how to watch the Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal event to see the next step in Far Cry series history, and if you're here, you're ready to go.

Ubisoft plans to kick off the Far Cry 6 worldwide gameplay reveal event online starting at 9:30 am PDT / 12:30 pm EDT / 5:30 pm BST, and you can catch the whole thing as soon as it begins via the above YouTube embed.

All we've seen of the game so far has been a CGI reveal trailer starring Giancarlo Esposito as President Antón Castillo and Anthony Gonzalez as his son Diego. The Far Cry series has put strong villains front and center ever since Vaas back in Far Cry 3, but a handsome face to hate only takes you so far - eventually you need to lock, load, and get ready to join the resistance.

We know that you'll play as "Dani Rojas, a local military dropout turned guerrilla fighter" and you can choose to play them as either a man or woman, but we don't know much more about how this Far Cry will advance the series' well-established formula of first-person, open-world action.

Ubisoft hasn't confirmed how long this reveal event is set to run, or if the event will include other details such as the game's long-awaited official release date. Far Cry 6 is currently set to be released later this year on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Google Stadia.