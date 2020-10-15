How to watch Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire and get an in-depth look at vehicles

You need to know how to watch Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire to catch the latest behind-the-scenes look at the next game from CD Projekt Red, and you're already in the right place.

The developers of The Witcher 3 have confirmed that the latest Night City Wire presentation will be all about vehicles, and it will all stream right here via the Twitch embed above starting at 9am PDT / noon EDT / 5pm BST. You may not have Roach to keep you company in Cyberpunk 2077 's dystopian future (or mysteriously get stuck on roofs and other unlikely places) but you will have plenty of options for tearing up the streets of Night City.

CD Projekt Red has been teasing little snippets of the full vehicle gameplay we can look forward to during the Night City Wire broadcast. That includes a new look at fast-and-agile Cyberpunk 2077 motorcycles …

Next episode of Night City Wire is premiering on @Twitch tomorrow at 6 PM CEST. Don't miss it! 🔜 https://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc pic.twitter.com/pGhWjX8XcIOctober 14, 2020

… and at what appears to be a futuristic armored car, which is neither fast nor agile but is fantastic at plowing through traffic and pedestrians. The way that unsuspecting automobile goes tumbling under the tires of a massive truck is satisfying evidence that Cyberpunk 2077 won't be one of those games where the ever-pristine cars seem preternaturally attached to the road.

CD Projekt Red hasn't said how long we should expect the fourth episode of Night City Wire to run for, or if the presentation will broach any other topics. Previous episodes have run at right around the 25-minute mark and have covered a range of elements (like the gangs of Night City and the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements ) but we'll have to wait and see if this episode follows their lead.