How to live stream Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant fight and watch the boxing from anywhere today

"The road to Undisputed" - that's how the upcoming match-up between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant is being advertised and with good reason. The winner of this fight will be crowned the first ever undisputed super middleweight champion in boxing history. With such high stakes and two of the best Super Middleweight fighters in history stepping into the ring, an Alvarez vs Plant live stream is one you wont want to miss.

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant at a glance This fight to determine the undisputed super middleweight champion will take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada on Saturday, November 6. The event is set to begin at 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 1am BST / 12pm AEDT. Canelo and Plant are expected to begin their ring walks at 12am ET / 9pm PT / 4am BST / 3pm AEDT

It is no secret that Canelo has been on somewhat of a mission this past year. Having gathered the WBA and WBC titles from his fight with Callum Smith last December, Canelo then picked up the WBO title after a win against Billy Joe Saunders. Now, there is just one last title for Canelo to pick up and that is in the hands of Caleb Plant.

While this fight could easily go either side, there is no doubting Alvarez's dominance in the ring. With 59 fights to his record and just a single loss and two draws, it is no surprise that Alvarez is considered one of the best active boxers in the world right now.

And yet, 'Sweethands' Plant won't be an easy fight at all. He is yet to lose a fight and holds 22 wins to his name, not to mention the fact he has held the IBF Super Middleweight title since 2019.

Whichever fighter you're backing, an Alvarez vs Plant live stream is one you'll want to catch. Below you can find out how to watch this fight across the world.

Alvarez vs Plant live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

If you're a boxing fan tuning in from the UK, watching this fight should be simple! Canelo vs Plant is a PPV event available from the BT Sport Box Office. This will cost you £19.95 but you will have to stay up quite late. The event is set to begin at 1am, but Canelo and Plant aren't even expected to do ring walks until around 4am! Luckily, BT does offer spoiler-free replays of boxing events so you can watch the next day.

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant live stream: how to watch the fight in the US

Canelo vs Plant is a PPV event and unfortunately, isn't the cheapest of events to viewers tuning in from the States. Luckily, there is a way you can get a bit of extra value for your money. Sling is offering a free month of its Blue or Orange plan when you purchase the PPV through Sling. This will cost you $79.99 but considering the Sling subscription would normally cost $35, the cost isn't as bad. You can also buy the PPV for the same price directly through Showtime but, this won't include the free Sling subscription. The event is expected to begin at around 9pm ET, 6pm PT and then the main card will kick in at around 12am ET, 9pm PT. Not in the US? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream - follow those instructions set out above.

How to watch Canelo vs Caleb: live stream boxing in Australia

For those in Australia, it will yet again be a PPV event. This fight can be watched on Main Event through Kayo Sports. You'll be paying $59.95 and can tune in to watch the event at 12pm AEDT. Australian fans will get a comfortable viewing time for the Canelo vs Plant fight, with walk outs set for around 3pm.

