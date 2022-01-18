Hogwarts Legacy on track for 2022 launch despite delay rumors

The RPG is still slated to launch later this year

Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy will reportedly still launch in 2022, with a delay only possible due to the games launching around it.

These new claims come from leaker AccNGT, who has a track record of accurately reporting on information relating to WB’s new wizard game. Hogwarts Legacy is still on track for a 2022 release date, according to the leaker, who adds that the only thing that could potentially delay the new game is the caliber of games launching around it, and not the actual development process.

Adding to this is the tweet just below from Warner Bros Brazil’s official Twitter account. As part of a series of tweets highlighting WB-published games that are launching later this year in 2022, the publisher put a spotlight on Hogwarts Legacy with the tweet below, indicating that the new game is still on track to launch at some point later this year. 

This is all pretty compelling evidence that Hogwarts Legacy is still on track for a 2022 release date. You might recall that Hogwarts Legacy was previously delayed out of launching last year in 2021, and while the developer at WB has promised to share more information surrounding the game over the coming year, rumors are already swirling that Sony could be lining up a State of Play presentation for next month in February to focus on WB’s new game. For now though, we’ll have to wait and see what the next few weeks bring. 

