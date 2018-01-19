Here’s your first look at *that* Justice League deleted scene (and maybe Superman’s black suit)

Justice League may be skimping on the deleted scenes (just one, seriously?), but that doesn’t mean it isn’t going to be worth it. Warner Bros. has teased the scene in question in a trailer for the Blu-ray release, and it looks like it could be one of the coolest shots of the movie. And maybe, just maybe, it could be our first look at Superman’s black suit…

The announcement trailer doesn’t do much until the final few seconds, but when it gets there: goosebumps. Superman emerges from a cloud of fog from, one can assume, his Fortress of Solitude. He’s pumped and ready to battle ne’er-do-wells. Standard Supes stuff. Except the shot cuts away right before we see Henry Cavill’s (moustacheless) face.

There could be a couple of reasons for hiding the big reveal of the Man of Steel. Firstly, the shot probably isn’t movie quality, so it’d look kinda rough compared to the rest of the clips in the trailer. There’s also a bigger deal, high on fan-service lists everywhere: the suit.

With the shadowy silhouette masking much of Clark Kent’s figure, you can’t really tell what colour it is. It could be red and blue; it could be the long-rumoured appearance of Superman’s darker get-up. If it’s the black suit then, well, it makes a whole lot of sense why that never showed up in the final cut (it didn’t factor into the character at all) and it’s Warner Bros. way of throwing fans aching for a Snyder cut a bone to chew on.

Want to see the best reactions to Henry Cavill’s CGI face in Justice League? Of course you do! There’s even 9 questions we have after watching Justice League. It's a perfect chance to stroke your super-imposed beard.

Justice League arrives onto Digital Download March 12 and is available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™ 3D, Blu-ray™ and DVD March 26 in the UK.

Image: Warner Bros.