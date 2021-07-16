Here's the first look at Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Indiana Jones 5

The first look at Phoebe Waller-Bridge in her Indiana Jones 5 costume has arrived thanks to photos from the set.

In the pictures, which you can see below, the Fleabag star is dressed in '60s style clothing, complete with round sunglasses and stripy trousers.

PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE I MISSED YOUUUU pic.twitter.com/qJU9mOpiB1July 15, 2021 See more

At the moment, the plot of Indiana Jones 5 is shrouded in mystery. All that's known about Waller-Bridge's character is that the actor is portraying the female lead, so we can expect her to have a sizeable role in the fivequel.

Filming is well underway on the fifth installment in the Indiana Jones franchise. So far, set photos have revealed that Toby Jones has a role in the film, and hinted that Harrison Ford's Indy might be de-aged for at least part of the movie. This makes sense, as footage from the set indicates that Indy will once again be going up against Nazis in a sequence that reportedly involves an escape from a World War 2 era prison camp.

Considering the fourth film, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, was set in the '50s, this is probably a flashback of some kind – rumors point towards Indiana Jones 5 featuring a '60s space race theme, which matches Waller-Bridge's costume.

A report has also suggested that the film will include a scrapped storyline from The Last Crusade, which saw Indy facing a ghost while on vacation. Considering filming has reportedly taken place at the UK's "haunted" Bamburgh Castle, this theory seems to have some support.

Alongside Ford, Waller-Bridge, and Jones, the movie also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson. Antonio Banderas has also recently joined the cast.

"I'm very, very excited about it… I rewatched Raiders of the Lost Ark the other day, it is so well-done and so charming, and it's such great storytelling," Mikkelsen said of the fifth film. "So yes it's a great honor to be part of that franchise that I grew up with… I'm in a lucky position where they let me read the script before. And yes, it was everything I wished it to be, so that was just great."

Indiana Jones 5 will be directed by Logan and Ford v Ferrari helmer James Mangold, but original director Steven Spielberg is onboard as an executive producer. John Williams is returning to score the film, too.

The fivequel is due out for release July 29, 2022.