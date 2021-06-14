New Indiana Jones 5 set photos tease de-aged Harrison Ford, and a new cast member

New Indiana Jones 5 set photos are here – and they tease a de-aged Harrison Ford, as well as a new cast member.

In the images, which you can see below, Ford is clad in his iconic costume – complete with bullwhip – and appears to be sharing a scene with actor Toby Jones.

⚠️ Potential Indiana Jones 5 spoilers ⚠️Harrison on set with Toby Jones. pic.twitter.com/hw2VbNQwK0June 11, 2021 See more

⚠️ Potential Indiana Jones 5 spoilers ⚠️Some more pictures from set.📸: Stuart Wallace pic.twitter.com/pr2KJ6eQkVJune 11, 2021 See more

If you look closely, you can spot some black dots on Ford's face, suggesting a de-aged look for Indy could be in the cards, though potentially not for the entire movie: behind-the-scenes footage recently revealed that the Nazis are back in Indiana Jones 5. Considering a rumor that the movie will involve a '60s space race theme, and the fact that the movie's predecessor, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, is set in the '50s, having a young Indy is quite perplexing – unless the sequence, reportedly involving an escape from a World War 2 Nazi prison camp, is a flashback. In that case, a de-aged Indy for at least this section of the movie makes total sense.

This is also our first indication that (Toby) Jones is in the film. Confirmed cast members so far include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson.

While plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, a report has suggested that the fivequel will be using a scrapped storyline from The Last Crusade which saw Indy battling a ghost while on vacation. Filming has reportedly taken place at the "haunted" Bamburgh Castle in the UK, which gives the theory some support.

Though Steven Spielberg isn't back in the director's chair for this installment of the franchise, he is on board as a producer, alongside LucasFilm President Kathleen Kennedy. James Mangold, who directed Logan and Ford v Ferrari, is helming the movie. Mangold and Ford v Ferrari scribes Jez and John-Henry Butterworth penned the screenplay.

"I'm very, very excited about it… I rewatched Raiders of the Lost Ark the other day, it is so well-done and so charming, and it's such great storytelling," Mikkelsen said recently of the fivequel. "So yes it's a great honor to be part of that franchise that I grew up with… I'm in a lucky position where they let me read the script before. And yes, it was everything I wished it to be, so that was just great."

Indiana Jones 5 is expected to arrive July 29, 2022. Until then, check out our guide to all of 2021's upcoming movie release dates to start planning those theater trips.