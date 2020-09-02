Here is when Mulan will be free with your Disney Plus subscription

We now know when Mulan will be available for free with a Disney Plus subscription, and it's not all that far off. More specifically, it arrives in early December.

As mentioned in the small-print of the official Disney Plus UK page, Mulan will become available "to all Disney+ subscribers on 4th December 2020". That means you'll be able to watch the 2020 remake without paying anything extra this Holiday season (so long as you're a Disney Plus member, anyway).

It's good to finally have a solid date. Ever since Disney announced that the live-action Mulan would be available to buy via 'Premier Access', the same question kept cropping up: when would the movie be available for free with a Disney Plus subscription? Everything else Disney-related winds up on the service eventually, so it stood to reason that Mulan would as well. And considering the fact that anyone hoping to watch the film this September 4 needs to pay for a Disney Plus membership as well as a separate, one-off fee, it's been on many peoples' minds.

(Image credit: Disney)

So there we are. If you were on the fence about whether to invest in Premier Access for Mulan this Friday, your only alternative is to wait three months if you want to avoid the one-off fee ($29.99 in the US, £19.99 in the UK, and $34.99 in Australia).

Because Disney has openly admitted to this being an experiment, it'll be interesting to see how many people get Premier Access before Mulan becomes available for all Disney Plus users in December.

For the unfamiliar, Premier Access is a new view-on-demand initiative that sits within - yet separate to - Disney Plus, allowing you to pay for the brand-new Mulan this September 4 and watch it as often as you like. But remember, you need a separate Disney Plus sign-up first. If you want to tot up the numbers, we've listed prices and a few of the best Disney Plus bundles below.

For more info on Premier access, here's everything you need to know on how to watch Mulan.

Mulan Premier Access

Mulan Premier Access | $29.99 / £19.99 / AU$34.99 one-off payment NOTE: A Disney Plus subscription ($6.99 / £5.99 / AU$8.99 per month) is required to use Mulan Premier Access. If you want to see Mulan 2020 this September 4, the only way is to grab a Disney Plus subscription (available here) and then pay a $29.99 / £19.99 / AU$34.99 fee. You can then stream it as often as you like. Once you're finished, you can also cancel Disney Plus - it doesn't have a contract. However, you'll lose access to Mulan. Want maximum value for money? There's a US offer that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $12.99 per month.View Deal

