Henry Cavill spent lockdown playing The Witcher games on hardest difficulty setting

Henry Cavill famously first stepped foot on The Continent by playing The Witcher games rather than reading the books. Playing Geralt in the Witcher Netflix series, though, doesn't exactly buy the actor much free time, but during lockdown, Cavill finally had time to replay the iconic series.

"I decided to put it on the hardest difficulty possible to play, which I’ve done before, and it was really quite stressful! I forgot quite how stressful it was," he tells Total Film in the new issue of the magazine, featuring Scream on the cover. "These days I’m not rich in time and so I haven’t unfortunately had too much of a chance to have a go with the games again."

Also in lockdown, production on The Witcher season 2 restarted with all new safety protocols in place. The series wrapped a few months back and is due to reach Netflix this December. Expect Geralt, the "grumpy snowman", as he is dubbed in the first season, to be slightly more vocal as season 2 opens up.

"This season, I really wanted to make sure that we represented the book’s Geralt more accurately, and that we saw him speak more," says Cavill. "I pushed really, really hard for that." Does this mean he’s cheery? "I wouldn’t say cheery. He’s still Geralt of Rivia, but he’s definitely coming across as more of an intellectual." He sighs. "It’s a hard life, monster hunting... I wouldn’t recommend it."

