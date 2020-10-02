Henry Cavill on Zack Snyder's Justice League: "It’s going to be even better"

Zack Snyder's Justice League is no longer a legend – in fact, it's a very tangible thing that's coming to HBO next year as an extended, multi-part series. We're not the only ones eagerly anticipating the director's cut. Henry Cavill, who plays Superman, is "really excited to see [Snyder's] vision realized."

"He got to be the train. I think it’s only fair that that train gets to reach its station which he was aiming for, and I think it’s important that that vision is realized. Whether you agree with it or not, it doesn’t matter," the actor told the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"It’s a storyteller’s, it’s a filmmaker’s right to have that vision realized. I’m excited to see it. I’m excited to see what that vision was and how it looks. [Zack's] got the advantage of hindsight now. It’s going to be even better. I just want to see a good movie or a series of movies."

Reports have recently indicated that Cavill will return to film more scenes as Superman for the movie, though the actor did not comment on the situation. The Hollywood Reporter stated that Snyder and Warner Bros. “is expected to bring back Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman for new scenes” alongside Ray Fisher (Cyborg). The price tag? An apparent $70 million to complete the movie. Oof.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (as we’re now calling it, though it may yet get another title) recently unveiled its first full trailer at last month’s DC FanDome event. There was also a handful of behind-the-scenes footage in a later teaser.