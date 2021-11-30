New Hawkeye picture teases Echo and Kate Bishop coming face to face

A new Hawkeye picture teases a confrontation between Echo and Kate Bishop in an upcoming episode.

In the image, which you can see below, the hero and villain look as if they're mid-fight. It's unclear where exactly they're facing off, but Kate is dressed for action – so if this is Echo's safe house, seen at the end of Hawkeye episode 2, we can assume Kate came on hero business.

kate bishop and echo in #hawkeye (2021) pic.twitter.com/NiZgX2Qq5qNovember 29, 2021 See more

Echo, played by Alaqua Cox, was introduced as a mystery figure at the end of episode 2. With Clint Barton and Kate both being held captive by the Tracksuit Mafia, it seems Echo has some unfinished business with the Ronin identity – Kate has accidentally taken that mantle for herself, but it was Hawkeye's during Avengers: Endgame. In Marvel comics, though, Echo was the first person to take on the name.

"There wasn't a lot shown of what happened during those years, right, when he embodied that character, which came from losing his family," Jeremy Renner told GamesRadar+ of Clint's time as Ronin. "A lot of this past catches up to him, [which] affects the storytelling of this… It's a deep-rooted thing, and it's a very poignant thing, and a serious thing, and it's addressed in the show."

It's unclear at the moment what exactly Echo wants from Hawkeye and Kate, but all will probably become clear in upcoming episodes of the series, which drop on Disney Plus every Wednesday.

