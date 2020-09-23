The latest trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor is here to ring in spooky season

A new trailer for The Haunting of Bly Manor has just dropped, and it's giving me goosebumps. Check it out embedded above, and read on for a breakdown.

First off, yes that is a cover of a Motley Crue song playing throughout the trailer - the song is called 'Home Sweet Home,' but Bly Manor is anything but sweet. The Wingrave children and governess Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti) are facing some serious horrors in Bly Manor. "The people here...they're born here...they die here," the trailer tells us, and from the looks of it they like to stick around and wreak some havoc, too.

The Haunting of Bly Manor (which is technically The Haunting of Hill house season 2 ) is based on Henry James' 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw - and as we previously reported , some of James' other ghost stories. In the novella, a governess caring for two children at a remote estate becomes increasingly concerned that the manor is haunted by the ghost of the previous governess and her lover. From the looks of the trailer, which includes scary figures lurking in the background, dense fog, and haunted doll houses, I'd say Bly Manor is definitely haunted. Time to move.

Creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy, the team behind The Haunting of Hill House, have taken the original novel's setting and jumped it into the '80s, complete with giant scrunchies and mom jeans. Pedretti is just one of many actors returning from The Haunting of Hill House - you may have spotted Henry Thomas and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in the trailer as well.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is debuting on Netflix on October 6 - just in time for spooky season.