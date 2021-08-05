Haunting of Bly Manor creator Mike Flanagan reveals new series Midnight Mass

Midnight Mass is a new series in the works from Mike Flanagan, creator of Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. The filmmaker revealed the series' first teaser on The Haunting series' Twitter account, but later clarified that Midnight Mass is separate and distinct from Hill House and Bly Manor.

"We're 30 miles from the mainland with only two ferries a day," reads the teaser's cryptic caption. We've only got about six precious seconds of footage from the new teaser, but we can see a small ferry making its hour-long trek through light rain to Crockett Island. What's Crockett Island? No clue, but apparently it's 30 miles away. Why is the music so ominous? We'll just have to wait and see.

Flanagan confirmed in a follow-up tweet that Midnight Mass isn't a new chapter in The Haunting series, so don't expect another haunted house story. As for Midnight Mass's story, the only thing we can assume is that it has something to do with the mysterious Crockett Island, but beyond that we're pretty much in the dark.

In another tweet, Flanagan suggests he'll once again be working with Carla Gugino, who starred as Olivia Crain in The Haunting of Hill House and older Jaime in The Haunting of Bly Manor, but it's unclear if he's referring to Midnight Mass or something else.

Speaking of which, Midnight Mass isn't the only project on Flanagan's plate at the moment. We recently learned of the Hill House creator's plans to adapt the horror comic There's Something Killing the Children, which was written by James Tynion IV and illustrated by Werther Dell'Edera.

