Hamilton Disney Plus deals - watch Hamilton for less with the best offers

The hit Broadway musical is now here, so we've rounded up a few Hamilton Disney Plus deals to get you access for as little as possible. It's a pretty great way to spend your weekend, all things considered; the show has become a sensation for good reason, and this is the first real opportunity to see it outside of the theatre. And because Disney Plus is stuffed with plenty of other movies, shows, and documentaries that are well worth watching too, the streaming service is solid value for money even outside of Hamilton.

The quality of your Hamilton Disney Plus deals will depend on where you are in the world - US viewers have slightly more options. Namely, there are a few money-saving schemes to help Stateside readers get a bargain on the streaming service. Although the standard $6.99 monthly subscription is reasonable in itself, the best of these offers would be the bundle that provides a month of Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99. Considering how much content you're getting, that's not bad at all.

Alternatively, those in the US could always go for a Disney Plus digital gift card instead. It's $69.99 for a full year and can be delivered when and wherever you like. That makes it ideal as a last-minute present.

As for those in the UK hunting down Hamilton Disney Plus deals, we'd recommend picking up a single month of the service for £5.99 and canceling before your membership rolls over. That way you get access to Hamilton without needing to pay over the odds. Honestly though, there's so much else to enjoy on the service we think you might enjoy keeping it going for a few more months at least. Alternatively, if you're in need of a new phone contract O2 is giving away six-month Disney Plus memberships with certain contracts.

For Canada and Australia, your best bets would be to pick up a single month of Disney Plus for $9.99 or $8.99 respectively, and then cancel before the sub renews.

