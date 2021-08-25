Halo Infinite multiplayer trailer revealed alongside limited-edition Xbox Series X

Halo Infinite debuted a brand new multiplayer trailer today.

At the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 presentation, we saw a brand new look at Halo Infinite. Firstly, we saw a brand new look at Halo Infinite's first multiplayer season, where we'll be working under the direct command of a seasoned Spartan warrior, who herself was rescued by an elite squad of Spartans as a child.

Next, there was a slate of other reveals around Xbox's highly anticipated game. We saw a brand new Xbox Series X Pro Controller Series 2 themed around Halo Infinite, which is launching alongside the game later this year in December, and actually available for pre-order right now.

There's also a special Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X console available to pre-order right now. Unlike the controller, the console is incredibly limited in supply, so you'd best keep on the lookout for any available stock if you want to beat the scalpers to it. The special console actually launches a little ahead of Halo Infinite itself, arriving on November 15.

Finally, the Halo Infinite release date was unveiled in full at the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 showcase. We finally know that Halo Infinite is arriving on December 8 later this year, and not only that, but the campaign and multiplayer components will be arriving simultaneously, so there's plenty to look forward to all at once.

For a full look at all the other upcoming games for Xbox's new-gen console, head over to our upcoming Xbox Series X games guide for more.