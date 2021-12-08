Halo Infinite length and how long does it take to beat the campaign

If you want to know how long Halo Infinite is, the campaign length, and what times it will take to beat, we’ve got all the answers right here. For the first time in a mainline Halo game, Halo Infinite has introduced an open-world campaign with free roaming, exploration, and side missions to complete. This means that the campaign is a little longer than the usual linear Halo campaign you might be expecting, although completion times vary depending on your playstyle. Whether you want to be a Zeta Halo explorer or main story master, here’s what you need to know about the Halo Infinite campaign length and how long it takes to beat.

How long does it take to complete Halo Infinite?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Despite Halo Infinite having an open world and lots of side activities to do, players can still charge through the main missions to get through the story campaign relatively quickly. However, it’s likely that you’ll get caught up in a bit of free-roam exploration as you play if you’re like us. We managed to complete the campaign in 18 hours, so we reckon a regular playthrough will take anywhere from 16 to 20 hours, with completionists taking several hours longer.

If you’re only interested in pursuing the critical path and completing the main missions as quickly as possible, then it’ll only take you between 10 and 12 hours, but even less than that is certainly possible. We also managed to get a playthrough time of 11 hours with fairly minimal exploration. Regardless of your playstyle, you should definitely set aside some time to capture a few Halo Infinite FOBs around the Zeta Halo map as you can fast travel between them to cut down on travel time between missions. We’ve got plenty of other Halo Infinite tips to help you fight back against the Banished too.

The Halo Infinite campaign isn’t structured quite like the old linear campaigns where you have a list of 10 or so missions to complete to get through the whole campaign. Instead, you’ll be completing a mixture of story objectives in the open world and traditional linear levels. There are 16 missions spread across seven story chapters that take place all over the shattered section of Zeta Halo. Outside of the main story and FOBs, you’ve got Outposts to destroy, Targets to take down, audio logs to collect and more. You can also sink some time into Halo Infinite multiplayer at any time too if the campaign isn’t for you.