Halo Infinite beta contents, modes, and maps revealed

The first Halo Infinite beta is live now, and you can start planning out your plan of attack now with the full list of maps and modes

Thanks to the Halo Infinite multiplayer early release which was rolled out as the final announcement from the Xbox 20th anniversary event, players around the world are starting to play in the beta for Halo Infinite multiplayer. The beta includes the start of the first season of Halo Infinite multiplayer, titled Heroes of Reach, which is set to run all the way through May 2022 - all the account and seasonal progress you make during the beta will transfer straight over to the full version of Halo Infinite when it launches alongside the campaign on December 8.

The initial lineup of multiplayer modes and maps will be split across the standard 8-player modes and the 24-player Big Team Battles.

Halo Infinite beta arena modes

Slayer

Capture the Flag

Oddball

Attrition

Elimination

Strongholds

Fiesta

Halo Infinite beta arena maps

Live Fire

Behemoth

Streets

Recharge

Aquarius

Bazaar

Launch Site

Halo Infinite Big Team Battle modes

Slayer

Total Control

Capture the Flag

Stockpile

Halo Infinite Big Team Battle maps

Deadlock

Fragmentation

High Power

Being a beta, this initial release also comes with a list of known issues to keep an eye out for, including some stuttering first-person animations when you're playing at 60 FPS or higher, and Ranked Arena matches not counting toward your rank as they should.