Is Guardians of the Galaxy co op? It's a fair question to ask when footage of the game shows at least five heroes at any one time battling aliens and villains alike. Are they all controlled by the game as NPCs, or can you play Guardians of the Galaxy with your friends cooperatively in online multiplayer? We'll take you through the basics below, and everything you need to know about playing co op.

Guardians of the Galaxy tips | Guardians of the Galaxy upgrades available | Hide the creature or hide the tech in Guardians of the Galaxy? | Guardians of the Galaxy box under the stairs | All Guardians of the Galaxy choices | Guardians of the Galaxy Huddle answers | Sell Groot or Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy? | How long is the Guardians of the Galaxy game? | Should you throw Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy?

Is Guardians of the Galaxy co op?

(Image credit: Square Enix)



No, at time of writing Guardians of the Galaxy has no co op mode or capabilities. It can't even be played online - it's solely single player and as far as we know, there's no plans by Eidos or Square Enix to change that in the future.

To clarify, the multiple characters that you might've seen in the promotional footage or advertisements are all controlled by one player. Specifically, that player plays as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, but you have the option in and out of combat to give instructions to your allies, slowing down time, highlighting an opponent or object and giving a specific order that they then carry out. You can't actually play as the other Guardians, nor can anybody else, instead framing you as the leader of a team of obedient (well, mostly) NPCs.

Will Guardians of the Galaxy get online co op or multiplayer?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

At the moment we don't know of any plans by the developers to include an online, co op or multiplayer element, or even classic couch co op. While it's not impossible, it doesn't seem likely that such a feature would be added, as the strictly-single player nature of Guardians of the Galaxy leaves very little room for this kind of expansion. Or it may simply be the case that the idea of Square Enix doing Marvel-focused online co op games has become tainted since the Avengers game launched last year.

Still, nothing's impossible, and with a certain amount of interest in the idea of a co op Guardians of the Galaxy game, perhaps adjustments will be made in the future. Whatever happens, we'll be sure to update this page as and when we hear more from the developers on this matter.