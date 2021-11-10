GTA San Andreas cheats for unlimited money, infinite health, weapons, and much more

GTA San Andreas cheats represent the biggest set of codes available in the series, allowing you to adjust almost everything from boosting CJ stats and receiving sets of weapons, to turning all the pedestrians into Elvis and starting a city-wide riot. There are almost 90 of these Grand Theft Auto San Andreas cheats available, and as each one requires a series of button entries through your controller or typing in a phrase to activate it, you can't possible be expected to remember them all. That's where we come in, with this complete list of GTA San Andreas cheats divided into handy sections, so you can find exactly what you need to make your mark on Los Santos.

How to use GTA San Andreas cheats

Before you start using any GTA San Andreas cheats, you should make a save and ensure you keep it safe to return to later. This is because some of the effects they produce can become permanent, which may make further progress through the story difficult or even impossible without starting again from scratch. If you're on a recent version of the game then using Grand Theft Auto San Andreas cheats will also disable trophies or achievements, which obviously isn't desirable if you want to complete your collection of awards.

Entering GTA San Andreas cheats on consoles involves following the series of button presses listed, during regular gameplay and not while in a cutscene or paused. Bear in mind that these buttons will still perform their assigned actions while entering Grand Theft Auto San Andreas cheats, so you might want to enter them at a distance from pedestrians and vehicles just in case. To cheat on PC you just have to type in either the phrase or short code using your keyboard, again when not paused or during a cutscene, though you may find the phrases easier to memorize.

All GTA San Andreas cheats

GTA San Andreas player cheats

Cash, Health, and Armor

PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Xbox: RT, RB, LT, A, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

PC: INEEDSOMEHELP or HESOYAM

Gives you $250,000, full health and armor, and repairs the vehicle if you're in one when the cheat is activated.

Adrenaline

PlayStation: X, X, Square, R2, L2, X, Down, Left, X

Xbox: A, A, X, RT, LT, A, Down, Left, A

PC: TAKEACHILLPILL or MUNASEF

Slows down time while also increasing damage resistance, melee damage, and aim accuracy.

Super Jump

PlayStation: Up, Up, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, R2, R2

Xbox: Up, Up, Y, Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, RB, RB

PC: KANGAROO or LFGMHAL

CJ can leap much higher than usual.

Super Punch

PlayStation: Up, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2

Xbox: Up, Left, A, Y, RT, B, B, B, LB

PC: STINGLIKEABEE or IAVENJQ

Your melee attack is much more powerful, but pedestrians will also gain the same ability.

Infinite Health

PlayStation: Down, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Down, Up, Triangle

Xbox: Down, A, Right, Left, Right, RT, Right, Down, Up, Y

PC: NOONECANHURTME or BAGUVIX

You take no damage, unless it's from explosions, falling, drowning, or shooting from police helicopters.

Infinite Lung Capacity

PlayStation: Down, Left, L1, Down, Down, R2, Down, L2, Down

Xbox: Down, Left, LT, Down, Down, RB, Down, LB, Down

PC: MANFROMATLANTIS or CVWKXAM

You can swim underwater indefinitely without drowning.

Suicide

PlayStation: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1

Xbox: Right, LB, Down, RT, Left, Left, RT, LT, LB, LT

PC: GOODBYECRUELWORLD or SZCMAWO

Immediately kill yourself – this won't work if Infinite Health is already active.

Never Get Hungry

PlayStation: Square, L1, R2, Triangle, Up, Square, L1, Up, X

Xbox: X, LB, RT, Y, Up, X, LB, Up, A

PC: IAMNEVERHUNGRY or AEDUWNV

Saves you having to make trips to Burger Shot.

Minimum Fat and Muscle

PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Right

Xbox: Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Right

PC: LEANANDMEAN or KVGYZQK

Makes you into a weakling.

Maximum Fat

PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Down

Xbox: Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Down

PC: WHOATEALLTHEPIES or BTCDBCB

Makes you massively overweight.

Maximum Muscle

PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left

Xbox: Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, B, Left

PC: BUFFMEUP or JYSDSOD

Makes you into a beefcake.

Maximum Respect

PlayStation: L1, R1, Triangle, Down, R2, X, L1, Up, L2, L2, L1, L1

Xbox: LT, RT, Y, Down, RB, A, LT, Up, LB, LB, LT, LT

PC: WORSHIPME or OGXSDAG

Gets everyone to respect you.

Maximum Sex Appeal

PlayStation: Circle, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Circle, R1, L2, Up, Triangle, L1, L1, L1

Xbox: B, Y, Y, Up, B, RT, LB, Up, Y, LT, LT, LT

PC: HELLOLADIES or EHIBXQS

Makes you very attractive.

Maximum Stamina

PlayStation: Up, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, X, Square, R1, Right

Xbox: Up, A, Y, A, Y, A, X, RB, Right

PC: ICANGOALLNIGHT or VKYPQCF

Makes you very fit.

Maximum Vehicle Skill

PlayStation: Square, L2, X, R1, L2, L2, Left, R1, Right, L1, L1, L1

Xbox: X, LB, A, RT, LB, LB, Left, RT, Right, LT, LT, LT

PC: NATURALTALENT or VQIMAHA

Maximises all of your vehicle skill stats – driving, flying, bike, and cycling.

Hitman Weapon Skill

PlayStation: Down, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Down, Down, L1, L1, L1

Xbox: Down, X, A, Left, RT, RB, Left, Down, Down, LT, LT, LT

PC: PROFESSIONALKILLER or NCSGDAG

Increases your skill with all weapons to Hitman.

GTA San Andreas weapon cheats

Infinite Ammo

PlayStation: L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Down, L1, L1

Xbox: LT, RT, X, RT, Left, RB, RT, Left, X, Down, LT, LT

PC: FULLCLIP or WANRLTW

Unlimited ammunition for all of your weapons.

Get Weapon Set 1

PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Xbox: RT, RB, LT, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

PC: THUGSARMOURY or LXGIWYL

Receive Brass Knuckles, Baseball Bat, 9mm Pistol, Shotgun, Micro SMG, AK-47, Rifle, Rocket Launcher, Molotov Cocktail, and Spray Paint.

Get Weapon Set 2

PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

Xbox: RT, RB, LT, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

PC: PROFESSIONALSKIT or KJKSZPJ

Receive Knife, Desert Eagle, Sawn-Off Shotgun, TEC 9, M4 Carbine, Sniper Rifle, Flamethrower, Grenades, and Fire Extinguisher.

Get Weapons Set 3

PlayStation: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

Xbox: RT, RB, LT, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

PC: NUTTERSTOYS or UZUMYMW

Receive Chainsaw, Silenced 9mm, SPAS 12, MP5, M4 Carbine, Sniper Rifle, Heat-Seeking Rocket Launcher, and Satchel Bomb.

GTA San Andreas police cheats

Decrease Wanted Level

PlayStation: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Xbox: RT, RT, B, RB, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

PC: TURNDOWNTHEHEAT or ASNAEB

Clears all of your wanted stars.

Increase Wanted Level

PlayStation: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Xbox: RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

PC: TURNUPTHEHEAT or OSRBLHH

Raises your wanted level by two stars.

Six Star Wanted Level

PlayStation: Circle, Right, Circle, Right, Left, Square, X, Down

Xbox: B, Right, B, Right, Left, X, A, Down

PC: BRINGITON or LJSPQK

Increases your wanted level to the maximum.

Lock Wanted Level

PlayStation: Circle, Right, Circle, Right, Left, Square, Triangle, Up

Xbox: B, Right, B, Right, Left, X, Y, Up

PC: IDOASIPLEASE or AEZAKMI

Fixes your wanted level at the current number of stars.

GTA San Andreas vehicle cheats

All Cars Have NOS

PlayStation: Left, Triangle, R1, L1, Up, Square, Triangle, Down, Circle, L2, L1, L1

Xbox: Left, Y, RT, LT, Up, X, Y, Down, B, LB, LT, LT

PC: SPEEDFREAK or COXEFGU

All vehicles are filled with a Nitrous Oxide System.

Improved Taxis

PlayStation: Up, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, X, Square, R2, Right

Xbox: Up, A, Y, A, Y, A, X, RB, Right

All taxis have NOS and jump when you press the horn – this is usually the reward for completing the taxi missions.

Flying Cars

PlayStation: Square, Down, L2, Up, L1, Circle, Up, X, Left

Xbox: X, Down, LB, Up, LT, B, Up, A, Left

PC: CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG or RIPAZHA

Cars can fly through the air.

Flying Boats

PlayStation: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle

Xbox: RB, B, Up, LT, Right, RT, Right, Up, X, Y

PC: FLYINGFISH or AFSNMSMW

Why let flying cars have all the fun when boats can do it too.

Cars Drive on Water

PlayStation: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2

Xbox: Right, RB, B, RT, LB, X, RT, RB

PC: GKPNMQ

Cars behave like boats when they hit the water.

Cars Float Off When Hit

PlayStation: Square, R1, Down, Down, Left, Down, Left, Left, L1, X

Xbox: X, RB, Down, Down, Left, Down, Left, Left, LB, A

PC: BUBBLECARS or BSXSGGC

Bump a car to send it drifting away – this won't work during races or chase missions.

Invisible Cars

PlayStation: Triangle, L2, Triangle, R1, Square, L2, L2

Xbox: Y, LT, Y, RB, X, LT, LT

PC: WHEELSONLYPLEASE or XICWMD

Makes cars disappear except for their wheels, though motorcycles are not affected.

Blow Up All Cars

PlayStation: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1

Xbox: RB, LB, RT, LT, LB, RB, X, Y, B, Y, LB, LT

PC: ALLCARSGOBOOM or CPKTNWT

Makes all cars within a certain range explode.

Invincible Cars

PlayStation: L1, L2, L2, Up, Down, Down, Up, R1, R2, R2

Xbox: LT, LB, LB, Up, Down, Down, Up, RT, RB, RB

PC: TOUCHMYCARYOUDIE or JCNRUAD

Your car is invincible and will immediately destroy other vehicles it comes into contact with.

Perfect Vehicle Handling

PlayStation: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Xbox: Y, RT, RT, Left, RT, LT, RB, LT

PC: STICKLIKEGLUE or PGGOMOY

Vehicles become easier to drive.

Manually Control Weapons In Cars

PlayStation: Up, Up, Square, L2, Right, X, R1, Down, R2, Circle

Xbox: Up, Up, X, LB, Right, A, RT, Down, RB, B

PC: IWANNADRIVEBY or OUIQDMW

Gain control of where to fire weapons from vehicles.

Aggressive Drivers

PlayStation: R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2

Xbox: RB, B, RT, LB, Left, RT, LT, RB, LB

PC: ALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALS or YLTEICZ

Makes the other drivers aggressive.

Traffic Lights Stay Green

PlayStation: Right, R1, Up, L2, L2, Left, R1, L1, R1, R1

Xbox: Right, RT, Up, LB, LB, Left, RT, LT, RT, RT

PC: DONTTRYANDSTOPME or ZEIIVG

All traffic lights stay constantly green.

Bike Super Jump

PlayStation: Triangle, Square, Circle, Circle, Square, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, L2, R1, R2

Xbox: Y, X, B, B, X, B, B, LT, LB, LB, RT, RB

PC: CJPHONEHOME or JHJOECW

Bunny hops launch a bike high into the air.

GTA San Andreas vehicle spawn cheats

Spawn Bloodring Banger

PlayStation: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left

Xbox: Down, RT, B, LB, LB, A, RT, LT, Left, Left

PC: OLDSPEEDDEMON or CQZIJMB

Spawns the Bloodring Banger demolition derby car.

Spawn Caddy

PlayStation: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Xbox: B, LT, Up, RT, LB, A, RT, LT, B, A

PC: 18HOLES or RZHSUEW

Spawns the Caddy golf cart.

Spawn Dozer

PlayStation: R2, L1, L1, Right, Right, Up, Up, X, L1, Left

Xbox: RB, LT, LT, Right, Right, Up, Up, A, LT, Left

PC: ITSALLBULL or EEGCYXT

Spawns the Dozer bulldozer construction vehicle.

Spawn Hotring Racer A

PlayStation: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Xbox: RT, B, RB, Right, LT, LB, A, A, X, RT

PC: VROCKPOKEY or PDNEJOH

Spawns variant A of the Hotring Racer racing car.

Spawn Hotring Racer B

PlayStation: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

Xbox: RB, LT, B, Right, LT, RT, Right, Up, B, RB

PC: JUSTTRYANDSTOPME or VPJTQWV

Spawns variant B of the Hotring Racer racing car.

Spawn Monster

PlayStation: Right, Up, R1, R1, R1, Down, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1

Xbox: Right, Up, RT, RT, RT, Down, Y, Y, A, B, LT, LT

PC: MONSTERMASH or AGBDLCID

Spawns the Monster monster truck.

Spawn Quad

PlayStation: Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2

Xbox: Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, X, B, Y, RT, RB

PC: FOURWHEELFUN or AKJJYGLC

Spawns the Quad quadbike off-road vehicle.

Spawn Rancher

PlayStation: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2

Xbox: Up, Right, Right, LT, Right, Up, X, LB

PC: DOUGHNUTHANDICAP or JQNTDMH

Spawns the Rancher off-road SUV.

Spawn Rhino

PlayStation: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Xbox: B, B, LT, B, B, B, LT, LB, RT, Y, B, Y

PC: TIMETOKICKASS or AIWPRTON

Spawns the Rhino military tank.

Spawn Romero

PlayStation: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right

Xbox: Down, RB, Down, RT, LB, Left, RT, LT, Left, Right

PC: WHERESTHEFUNERAL or AQTBCODX

Spawns the Romero hearse funeral car.

Spawn Stretch

PlayStation: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Xbox: RB, Up, LB, Left, Left, RT, LT, B, Right

PC: CELEBRITYSTATUS or KRIJEBR

Spawns the Stretch limousine.

Spawn Tanker

PlayStation: R1, Up, Left, Right, R2, Up, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1

Xbox: RT, Up, Left, Right, RB, Up, Right, X, Right, LB, LT, LT

PC: HITTHEROADJACK or AMOMHRER

Spawns the Tanker truck and tanker trailer.

Spawn Trashmaster

PlayStation: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Xbox: B, RT, B, RT, Left, Left, RT, LT, B, Right

PC: TRUEGRIME or UBHYZHQ

Spawns the Trashmaster garbage truck.

Spawn Hunter

PlayStation: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Xbox: B, A, LT, B, B, LT, B, RT, RB, LB, LT, LT

PC: OHDUDE

Spawns the Hunter military helicopter.

Spawn Hydra

PlayStation: Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L1, Down, Up

Xbox: Y, Y, X, B, A, LT, LT, Down, Up

PC: JUMPJET

Spawns the Hydra military VTOL attack jet.

Spawn Jetpack

PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right

Xbox: LT, LB, RT, RB, Up, Down, Left, Right, LT, LB, RT, RB, Up, Down, Left, Right

PC: ROCKETMAN or YECGAA

Spawns the infamous Jetpack.

Spawn Parachute

PlayStation: Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Up, Down, Right, L1

Xbox: Left, Right, LT, LB, RT, RB, RB, Up, Down, Right, LT

PC: LETSGOBASEJUMPING or AIYPWZQP

Spawns a parachute, which is helpful when using these flying vehicles.

Spawn Stuntplane

PlayStation: Circle, Up, L1, L2, Down, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle

Xbox: B, Up, LT, LB, Down, RT, LT, LT, Left, Left, A, Y

PC: FLYINGTOSTUNT or URKQSRK

Spawns the Stuntplane acrobatic biplane.

Spawn Vortex

PlayStation: Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L2, Down, Down

Xbox: Y, Y, X, B, A, LT, LB, Down, Down

PC: IWANTTOHOVER or KGGGDKP

Spawns the Vortex hovercraft.

GTA San Andreas gang cheats

Fast Gang Member Spawns

PlayStation: Left, Right, Right, Right, Left, X, Down, Up, Square, Right

Xbox: Left, Right, Right, Right, Left, A, Down, Up, X, Right

PC: ONLYHOMIESALLOWED or MROEMZH

All pedestrians are replaced by gang members.

Only Gangs

PlayStation: L2, Up, R1, R1, Left, R1, R1, R2, Right, Down

Xbox: LB, Up, RT, RT, Left, RT, RT, RB, Right, Down

PC: BETTERSTAYINDOORS or BIFBUZZ

Only gangs are seen in the streets, with no pedestrians or police.

Recruit Anyone (9mm Pistols)

PlayStation: Down, Square, Up, R2, R2, Up, Right, Right, Up

Xbox: Down, X, Up, RB, RB, Up, Right, Right, Up

PC: WANNABEINMYGANG or SJMAHPE

You can recruit anyone, and they'll be armed with 9mm Pistols.

Recruit Anyone (Rocket Launchers)

PlayStation: R2, R2, R2, X, L2, L1, R2, L1, Down, X

Xbox: RB, RB, RB, A, LB, LT, RB, LT, Down, A

PC: ROCKETMAYHEM or ZSOXFSQ

You can recruit anyone, and they'll be armed with Rocket Launchers.

GTA San Andreas pedestrian cheats

All Traffic Vehicles Are Junk Cars

PlayStation: L2, Right, L1, Up, X, L1, L2, R2, R1, L1, L1, L1

Xbox: LB, Right, LT, Up, A, LT, LB, RB, RT, LT, LT, LT

PC: EVERYONEISPOOR or BGKGTJH

All NPC vehicles in traffic are junk cars.

All Traffic Vehicles Are Sports Cars

PlayStation: Up, L1, R1, Up, Right, Up, X, L2, X, L1

Xbox: Up, LT, RT, Up, Right, Up, A, LB, A, LT

PC: EVERYONEISRICH or GUSNDHE

All NPC vehicles in traffic are sports cars.

All Traffic Vehicles Are Black

PlayStation: Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle

Xbox: B, LB, Up, RT, Left, A, RT, LT, Left, B

PC: SOLONGASITSBLACK or IOWDLAC

All NPC vehicles in traffic are black.

All Traffic Vehicles Are Pink

PlayStation: Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Xbox: B, LT, Down, LB, Left, A, RT, LT, Right, B

PC: PINKISTHENEWCOOL or LLQPFBN

All NPC vehicles in traffic are pink.

Beach Party Theme

PlayStation: Up, Up, Down, Down, Square, Circle, L1, R1, Triangle, Down

Xbox: Up, Up, Down, Down, X, B, LT, RT, Y, Down

PC: LIFESABEACH or CIKGCGX

All NPC vehicles become beach cars, while pedestrians wear bikinis and CJ puts on shorts and flipflops.

Carnival Theme

PlayStation: Triangle, Triangle, L1, Square, Square, Circle, Square, Down, Circle

Xbox: Y, Y, LT, X, X, B, X, Down, B

PC: CRAZYTOWN or PRIEBJ

All NPC vehicles become promotional vehicles such as Pizza Boy and Hotdog, while pedestrians are clowns or fast food mascots and CJ puts on a clown costume.

Elvis Theme

PlayStation: L1, Circle, Triangle, L1, L1, Square, L2, Up, Down, Left

Xbox: LT, B, Y, LT, LT, X, LB, Up, Down, Left

PC: BLUESUEDESHOES or ASBHGRB

All pedestrians turn into Elvis.

Kinky Theme

PlayStation: Square, Right, Square, Square, L1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle

Xbox: X, Right, X, X, LB, A, Y, A, Y

PC: LOVECONQUERSALL or BEKKNQV

Pedestrians are prostitutes or pimps and CJ puts on a gimp suit.

Rural Theme

PlayStation: L2, L2, R2, R2, L1, L2, R1, Down, Left, Up

Xbox: LT, LT, RT, RT, LB, LT, RB, Down, Left, Up

PC: HICKSVILLE or FVTMNBZ

All NPC vehicles become country vehicles, while pedestrians are country folk and CJ puts on a rural outfit.

Yakuza Theme

PlayStation: X, X, Down, R1, L1, Circle, R2, Circle, Square

Xbox: A, A, Down, RB, LB, B, RT, B, X

PC: NINJATOWN or AFPHULTL

Pedestrians become Triad members armed with Katanas, and NPC vehicles turn black – CJ also receives a Katana.

Pedestrians With Weapons

PlayStation: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down

Xbox: RB, RT, A, Y, A, Y, Up, Down

PC: SURROUNDEDBYNUTTERS or FOOOXFT

Pedestrians are now armed.

Pedestrian Chaos

PlayStation: L2, Right, L1, Triangle, Right, Right, R1, L1, Right, L1, L1, L1

Xbox: LB, Right, LT, Y, Right, Right, RT, LT, Right, LT, LT, LT

PC: ROUGHNEIGHBOURHOOD or AJLOJYQY

All pedestrians start fighting each other.

Pedestrian Riot

PlayStation: Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1

Xbox: Down, Left, Up, Left, A, RT, RB, LT, LB

PC: STATEOFEMERGENCY or IOJUFZN

All pedestrians start rioting.

Pedestrians Attack

PlayStation: Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2

Xbox: Down, Up, Up, Up, A, RT, RB, LT, LT

PC: STOPPICKINGONME or BAGOWPG

Pedestrians will attack you.

Pedestrians Attack With Guns

PlayStation: X, L1, Up, Square, Down, X, L2, Triangle, Down, R1, L1, L1

Xbox: A, LT, Up, X, Down, A, LB, Y, Down, RT, LT, LT

PC: ATTACKOFTHEVILLAGEPEOPLE or BGLUAWML

Pedestrians will attack you with guns – this cannot be deactivated.

No Pedestrians and Low Traffic

PlayStation: X, Down, Up, R2, Down, Triangle, L1, Triangle, Left

Xbox: A, Down, Up, RB, Down, Y, LT, Y, Left

PC: GHOSTTOWN or THGLOJ

Clears out all pedestrians and reduces traffic to a minimum.

GTA San Andreas world cheats

Slow Down Game

PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1

Xbox: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RB, RT

PC: SLOWITDOWN or LIYOAAY

Reduces gameplay speed – use the code below to return to correct speed.

Speed Up Game

PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square

Xbox: Y, Up, Right, Down, LB, LT, X

PC: SPEEDITUP or PPGWJHT

Increases gameplay speed – use the code above to return to correct speed.

Time Passes Quicker

PlayStation: Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Xbox: B, B, LT, X, LT, X, X, X, LT, Y, B, Y

PC: TIMEJUSTFLIESBY or YSOHNUL

Time moves on much faster.

Time Is Always 9pm

PlayStation: Left, Left, L2, R1, Right, Square, Square, L1, L2, X

Xbox: Left, Left, LB, RT, Right, X, X, LT, LB, A

PC: DONTBRINGONTHENIGHT or OFVIAC

Sets and fixes the time to 21:00 with an orange sky.

Time Is Always Midnight

PlayStation: Square, L2, R2, Right, X, Up, L2, Left, Left

Xbox: X, LT, RT, Right, A, Up, LT, Left, Left

PC: NIGHTPROWLER or XJVSNAJ

Sets and fixes the time to 00:00.

Sunny Weather

PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle

Xbox: RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, Y

PC: SCOTTISHSUMMER or MGHXYRM

Sets the weather to Sunny.

Very Sunny Weather

PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Down

Xbox: RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, Down

PC: TOODAMNHOT or ICIKPYH

Sets the weather to Very Sunny.

Cloudy Weather

PlayStation: L2, Down, Down, Left, Square, Left, R2, Square, X, R1, L1, L1

Xbox: LB, Down, Down, Left, X, Left, RB, X, A, RT, LT, LT

PC: DULLDULLDAY or ALNSFMZO

Sets the weather to Cloudy.

Foggy Weather

PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

Xbox: RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, A

PC: CANTSEEWHEREIMGOING or CFVFGMJ

Sets the weather to Overcast.

Stormy Weather

PlayStation: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle

Xbox: RB, A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, B

PC: STAYINANDWATCHTV or AUIFRVQS

Sets the weather to Stormy.

Sandstorm

PlayStation: Up, Down, L1, L1, L2, L2, L1, L2, R1, R2

Xbox: Up, Down, LT, LT, LB, LB, LT, LB, RT, RB

PC: SANDINMYEARS or CWJXUOC

Triggers a Sandstorm.