GTA protagonists remastered in modern detail for the ultimate heist team up

A classic GTA revival is the stuff of dreams for many fans, and thanks to the efforts of one 3D artist we have a damn good idea of what it would look like.

The protagonists of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, GTA: San Andreas, and GTA 4 (let's not try to call them heroes) all got a modern-day visual update in a video from artist Hossein Diba, and not a single one of them would look out of place on your PS5. Granted, Niko Bellic only needed the smallest update to reach modern visual standards, but Claude, Tommy Vercetti, and CJ all look like they've gone through a time machine from the PS2 era and come out looking good on the other end.

Diba also made videos highlighting each individual character, which you can check out if you want more detail on the new and extra handsome versions of Claude , Tommy , CJ , and Niko . Putting them all side by side like this makes it easy to daydream about GTA 6 turning into GTA All-Stars, setting these familiar faces loose across remastered versions of their respective cities and maybe even teaming up for a heist here or there (though Claude dating CJ's ex might make it a little awkward).

Daydreams aside, what we've recently learned about GTA 6 is that it might have parachutes , it could have smarter NPCs , and it may have a female protagonist - and that all sounds pretty rad too.