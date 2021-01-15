Red Dead Redemption 2 dataminer finds parachuting files they think relate to GTA 6

A dataminer claims to have discovered references to parachuting in Red Dead Redemption 2's files that may relate to GTA 6.

The GTA forum post by rollschuh2282, which was shared on Reddit, shows a screenshot of references to parachuting in RDR2.exe files. Interestingly, rollschuh2282 highlights that a file is present in Red Dead Redemption 2's files that can't be found in the gta5.exe files, which has led to speculation that it could be parachuting files from the much-rumoured GTA 6.

Just recently, more datamined files in the most recent GTA 5 update led some to speculate that the PS5 version of GTA 5 could use Red Dead Redemption 2's version of the Rockstar's RAGE game engine , or at least make use of the game's updated UI. With this in mind, the assumption is that the same engine is also being used for the development of GTA 6, which is why we could potentially see files from the rumoured sequel appear in Red Dead Redemption 2's files.

While other fans are also speculating that these parachuting files could relate to the aforementioned next-gen expanded and enhanced GTA 5 port set to release sometime in 2021 on PS5, rollschuh2282 argues that since the file is in the PC version of RDR2 from 2019, it more likely relates to GTA 6 if it's been in development for quite some time as previous rumours suggest. Rollschuh2282 claims "that parachuting is implemented into the core engine itself, which is why there is a setting in the gameconfig to enable parachuting but is set to false. Similar to crouching in [GTA] V."

Rockstar has yet to officially confirm GTA 6 is in the works, but rumours and teases have kept fans digging for more information. While we can only speculate from these files, it's certainly given rise to some interesting theories online.

Another rumour also suggests GTA 6 may feature a female protagonist.