GTA Online new cars has Coil Raiden as the Lucky Wheel GTA podium vehicle this week

The GTA Online new cars continue to roll out as we arrive in 2022, as part of the first major release of fresh rides since July last year. This is all thanks to the GTA Online The Contract update that launched back in December, bringing a set of high-end motors to the Los Santos streets, with 10 new vehicles added already and more due to be introduced over the coming weeks and months. If you'd like to check out all of the newest rides then we've got the details below, as well as the lowdown on the latest GTA Online Lucky Wheel podium vehicle prize.

This week on the podium is the GTA Online Coil Raiden, and the website blurb says "the Raiden is a masterpiece of understatement. If it pulled up next to you while you were slumped over, sobbing at the lights, you wouldn't bother to look up from your ex's Snapmatic profile. But then the lights go green, and you see it put down the kind of noiseless acceleration that internal combustion can only dream of. Your iFruit falls from your snotty grip, and you think: maybe the world's not so bad after all." If you'd like to add this electric sports car to your collection, then spin the Lucky Wheel and hope for the right outcome.

If you want to spend your ill-gotten cash on filling your garages, then these fresh rides could be just what you're looking for. Here's a list of the GTA Online new cars from The Contract update that are available now, with the latest addition being the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio:

Legendary Motorsport:

Dewbauchee Champion - $2,995,000 ($2,246,250 trade)

Enus Deity - $1,845,000 ($1,383,750 trade)

Enus Jubilee - $1,650,000 ($1,237,500 trade)

Lampadati Cinquemila - $1,740,000

Overflod Zeno - $2,820,000

Pegassi Ignus - $2,765,000

Pfister Astron - $1,580,000

Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio - $1,797,000





Southern San Andreas Super Autos:

Bravado Buffalo STX - $2,150,000 ($1,612,500 trade)

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec - $1,710,000 ($1,282,500 trade)

Note that in order to qualify for the Trade Price listed for the purchases above, you'll need to use the specific vehicle during the finale of The Contract. For the others on the next page, to access the Trade Price you either need to earn rep by taking part in and winning races, spending time on the Test Track, hanging out at Car Meets, and from daily log in bonuses for street racing vehicles, or use that vehicle to execute its related Heist as a leader.

Some of these vehicles are linked with the GTA Online casino, as you can collect them by hitting specific milestones during the casino missions and Heists, or by winning big on the Lucky Wheel by spinning the Podium Car reward, while others are just fancy new additions designed to appeal to the more affluent players. Get ready to check the freshest rides to hit the streets of GTA Online, with our guide to all you need to know about the latest additions of GTA Online new cars.

GTA Online Lucky Wheel Podium Vehicle - Coil Raiden

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Make sure you spin the Lucky Wheel on the casino floor every day for a 1 in 20 chance to win the nearby podium vehicle, which has previously featured a recently released GTA Online new car but at the time of writing is a Coil Raiden worth a cool $1,375,000 from Legendary Motorsport. You also have a 1 in 20 chance to win a vehicle discount, giving you money off at one of the vehicle stores for a limited time (48 minutes, or one full in-game day) – you can check if you have any discounts available by going through the Interaction Menu > Inventory > Lucky Wheel Discounts. If you want to improve your chances of winning the podium vehicle then try out the GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch.

What recent GTA Online New Cars are available now

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Following the many vehicles that have been previously released, there are a total of seven GTA Online new cars added so far as part of The Contract update, which can be purchased through the various in-game websites.

GTA Online New Car - Bravado Buffalo STX

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Muscle

Price: $2,150,000 ($1,612,500 trade)





GTA Online New Car - Dewbauchee Champion

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Super

Price: $2,995,000 ($2,246,250 trade)





GTA Online New Car - Enus Deity

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Sedan

Price: $1,845,000 ($1,383,750 trade)





GTA Online New Car - Enus Jubilee

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: SUV

Price: $1,650,000 ($1,237,500 trade)





GTA Online New Car - Lampadati Cinquemila

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Sedan

Price: $1,740,000





GTA Online New Car - Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vehicle type: Off-Road

Price: $1,710,000 ($1,282,500 trade)





GTA Online New Car - Overflod Zeno

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Super

Price: $2,820,000





GTA Online New Car - Pegassi Ignus

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Super

Price: $2,765,000





GTA Online New Car - Pfister Astron

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: SUV

Price: $1,580,000





GTA Online New Car - Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Available from: Legendary Motorsport

Vehicle type: Sports

Price: $1,797,000



