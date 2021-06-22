Gotham Knights dev could be working on a Superman game

A Superman game might be in development at WB Montreal, according to a leaker.

Earlier this week, PCGamesN noted that Gotham Knights developer WB Montreal posted a new job listing for a Senior Gameplay/Animator Programmer role. What's notable about this job listing is that it specifically mentions that the role is working on "a new IP." In other words, WB Montreal is apparently already working on its next game after Gotham Knights.

This has led to plenty of speculation as to what new game the studio could be working on. If you were under the impression that WB Montreal was working exclusively on DC-related games, then you'd be correct, because the studio's own website recently revealed that it's "focused on developing games that expand the DC universe."

So what could this "new IP" actually be? If WB Montreal really is purely focused on developing games relating to DC Comics, then the term "new IP" could merely mean a game focusing on characters that aren't related to Batman/Gotham City, as the developer has worked on previously with Arkham Origins and now Gotham Knights.

It could even be a Superman game. Just below, one leaker has pretty clearly claimed that the new game from WB Montreal is a Superman game. For those that aren't aware of James Sigfield, they previously claimed that Rocksteady was working on a Suicide Squad game, a claim that turned out to be accurate when the developer revealed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for next-gen consoles.

Right now, it's entirely unconfirmed what the new game from WB Montreal is. If the new claim from Sigfield is accurate, then we could be looking at the exciting prospect of a big-budget Superman game. We'll have to wait and see to find out what the developer is working on next. Thankfully, we have a decent idea of what that project might look like, thanks to this fan-made Superman concept made in Unreal Engine 5.

For the meantime though, we've got Gotham Knights to look forward to next year in 2022, when it launches on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The game is going to mark a big change in design for the WB Batman-related games, going entirely co-op and allowing players to take on the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin.

Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is also gunning for a similar co-op angle. Currently slated for launch next year exclusively on next-gen consoles and PC, Kill the Justice League will let four players team up as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang, with the explicit aim of doing exactly what the game's title says.

