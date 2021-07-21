Genshin Impact new 2.0 update brings a new region to explore and characters to unlock

The Genshin Impact new 2.0 update is finally here on all platforms.

Earlier today on July 21, Genshin Impact 2.0 officially launched, called "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia." You can now download the update that'll launch the latest update for miHoYo's game on all platforms, including PC, iOS, PS4, and PS5.

Hello, Travelers!Version 2.0 "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" is now online!To support Travelers in their new adventures in Teyvat, the Version 2.0 Strategy Guides Contest has begun!For More Details:https://t.co/2dF9KB6vIs#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/NCYExZ8nh7July 21, 2021 See more

As ever, the new Genshin Impact update means a whole slate of new playable characters to unlock. Headlining the additions are Kimasato Ayaka, which you can see utilizing her combat abilities in the trailer just below, as well as Yoimiya and Sayu, all of which can now be obtained through the in-game gacha rewards system. While Ayaka and Yoimiya are five-star characters, Sayu is a four-star addition to the game.

With the new update having landed, the region of Inazuma is now open for players to explore, the big new headline addition of the new update. Arriving in the region will set you up on the path for some brand new story-related quests, as well as meeting new characters and allies, all of which will be helping you on your quests in the new region.

Starting tomorrow on July 22, the new Thunder Sojourn event will be going live for a limited time, which offers players the chance to obtain a free Beidou. Additionally, there's also four-star weapons designed around the new region of Inazumu for you to collect, as well as five-star versions of both the bow and the sword, which will no doubt be hard to come by.

There's also the launch of the new cross-save feature with Genshin Impact's 2.0 update today. As was previously leaked earlier this month, players can now transfer their progress freely between PC, iOS devices, PS4, and PS5 platforms, meaning you can play Genshin Impact from the comfort of your home, then pick up right where you left off when you're on the go.

