The best Genshin Impact Klee builds, Artifacts, Weapons, and more

The best Genshin Impact Klee builds can really make the small Pyro character shine. The most dangerous bombing-expert in Genshin Impact is the next five-star to receive an increased drop rate. You can get Klee from the Genshin Impact 1.6 Wish banner ‘Sparkling Steps’ as soon as the update goes live on June 9.

A great Klee build can make her the most damaging Pyro expert on the battlefield. Whether you’re here for some Weapon or Artifact tips or you’re looking for more info on Klee’s abilities and stats, we got you covered with the best Genshin Impact Klee build.

Genshin Impact Klee Weapon, Element, and base stats

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Klee is a Pyro Catalyst character, which means that all damage dealt by her is Pyro Elemental damage. Although her base HP is a bit low for a five-star Genshin Impact character, Klee has a high base attack stat and a Pyro damage Ascension bonus.

Klee is one of eight Pyro Genshin Impact characters. The other five-star Pyro’s are Diluc and Hu Tao. Four-star Yanfei is somewhat similar to Klee thanks to her Catalyst Weapon and Pyro area-of-effect attacks.

Genshin Impact Klee attacks, Elemental Skill and Elemental Ability

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Klee’s Normal Attack is a mid-ranged Pyro bomb. Throwing these bombs takes more time than most character’s Normal Attacks, but they allow Klee to keep some distance. Furthermore, her Charged Attack does even larger area-of-effect Pyro damage, which makes her great for Elemental Reactions.

As for her Elemental Skill, Klee throws an even larger Pyro bomb (called Jumpy Dumpty). This bomb bounces three times before bursting and leaving several little Pyro mines behind. The mines explode whenever an enemy touches them, or when their 15 second timer runs out. The Klee Elemental Skill has two charges (so you can use it twice before you have to wait for the cooldown).

Finally, an Elemental Burst from Klee deals explosive area-of-effect Pyro damage to all nearby enemies for a duration of ten seconds. Klee will gain the following passive talents by leveling up:

Pounding Surprise : dealing damage with her Elemental Skill or Normal Attack grants Klee a 50% chance to obtain an explosive spark, increasing the next Charged Attack by 50%.

: dealing damage with her Elemental Skill or Normal Attack grants Klee a 50% chance to obtain an explosive spark, increasing the next Charged Attack by 50%. Sparkling Burst : when Klee scores a critical hit with her Charged Attack, all allies gain two Energy points.

: when Klee scores a critical hit with her Charged Attack, all allies gain two Energy points. All of my Treasures: you can see the location of unique Mondstadt resources on the mini map while exploring.

Do you need Constellation upgrades for Klee in Genshin Impact?

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Don’t worry, Klee is a great Pyro DPS in Genshin Impact even without any Constellation upgrades. However, her damage output increases a lot if you manage to get a few more Klee’s from your Wishes. Her second and fourth Constellation upgrades will change her from ‘good’ to ‘epic’.

Klee’s second Constellation upgrade decreases enemy defense by 23% whenever they get hit by an Elemental Skill mine. This would be an excellent way to weaken them before the Elemental Burst. After Constellation level 4, Klee could initiate her Burst and then leave the field for a 555% area-of-effect damage bonus (based on her attack power). Yes, you read that correctly: 555%. The toughest Hilichurl in Teyvat would not survive this combo.

How to build Klee in Genshin Impact 1.6

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Klee is clearly a Pyro DPS character. As a Catalyst user however, both attack and Pyro damage stats are beneficial to all of her attacks and Elemental abilities. The most important decision you therefore have to make while building Klee, is whether to go for attack power or a Pyro damage bonus as your primary Artifact stat.

As a general rule, just pick the one that gives her the highest boost (choose a five-star over a four-star). However, if you have both as a five-star with great secondary stats, it’s usually best to go with the Pyro damage. The reason is that attack power is based on flat attack (weapon and base attack), while a Pyro Elemental damage bonus is added last. This gives Pyro damage bonus a slight advantage.

The best Genshin Impact Klee build Artifacts

(Image credit: miHoYo)

This is probably clear by now, but Klee needs attack power and Pyro damage boosts. These Artifacts are best for Klee:

Crimson Witch of Flames . This is the best Artifact set for Klee. A two-piece set gives a 15% Pyro damage bonus, and a four-piece set increases Burning and Overloaded Elemental Reactions by 40%. Also increases Melt and Vaporize damage by 15% and doubles the two-piece effect when using an Elemental Skill.

. This is the best Artifact set for Klee. A two-piece set gives a 15% Pyro damage bonus, and a four-piece set increases Burning and Overloaded Elemental Reactions by 40%. Also increases Melt and Vaporize damage by 15% and doubles the two-piece effect when using an Elemental Skill. Gladiators’ Finale . A two-piece set increases attack power by 18%. Don’t go for a four-piece set though (no bonus for Catalysts).

. A two-piece set increases attack power by 18%. Don’t go for a four-piece set though (no bonus for Catalysts). Resolution of Sojourner. This three- to four-star set gives a 18% attack bonus and increases Klee’s Charged Attack critical rate by 30%. It’s great if you don’t have the other Artifacts sets yet.

Best Weapon for Klee in Genshin Impact 1.6

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds . This five-star Catalyst increases Klee’s critical rate and movement speed. Most importantly though; it gives her a Pyro damage bonus. You can equip Skyward Atlas instead if you use Klee’s Normal Attack a lot.

. This five-star Catalyst increases Klee’s critical rate and movement speed. Most importantly though; it gives her a Pyro damage bonus. You can equip Skyward Atlas instead if you use Klee’s Normal Attack a lot. Solar Pearl . This four-star weapon is a good substitute for a five-star Catalyst as it also increases critical rate and gives a high Elemental Skill and Burst boost after landing a Normal Attack hit.

. This four-star weapon is a good substitute for a five-star Catalyst as it also increases critical rate and gives a high Elemental Skill and Burst boost after landing a Normal Attack hit. Eye of Perception. This four-star Catalyst is perfect for Klee if you built her with a high attack power stat (rather than Pyro damage bonus). It gives you an even higher attack power and increases Normal and Charged Attack damage based on your attack stat.

Best team build for Klee in Genshin Impact 1.6

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Klee would greatly benefit from the Pyro Elemental Resonance 25% attack boost, so it’s a good idea to team her up with another Pyro character. Four-star Pyro Bennett would be the perfect candidate, as his Burst can create an extra attack boost and healing for Klee.

As for Elemental Reactions, any good Elemental sub-DPS will do. Beginning players can team her up with Kaeya or Lisa. Dropping Fischl’s Electro familiar or summoning Xingqiu’s Rainswords can also work really well with Klee’s Pyro skills. Finally, an Anemo character can sweep Klee’s bombs together in one place, which can be very handy against larger opponents.

Klee doesn’t necessarily require passive-only allies, as she herself can deal passive damage with her Elemental Skill mines or her ongoing Elemental Burst. Although you would be wasting her strong Charged Attack a bit, she can be teamed up with a more selfish DPS if necessary.

And that’s everything you need for your epic Klee build. Hope you’re not afraid of fire!

