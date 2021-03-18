Genshin Impact Hangout Events - all dialogue options and endings

The Genshin Impact Hangout Events in the 1.4 update are basically a dating simulator! Chose the right dialogue options for different endings as you hang out with Genshin Impact characters. For now, you can have conversations with idol Barbara, exorcist Chongyun, maid Noelle, or adventurer Bennett. The only thing you need to know is; what dialogue options should you choose to unlock every possible ending?

Genshin impact Dainsleif Bough Keeper answers | Genshin Impact tips | Genshin Impact Anemoculus | Genshin Impact wishes and codes | Best Genshin Impact characters | Genshin Impact Dragonspine Stone Tablets | Genshin Impact Lost in the Snow | Genshin Impact Frostbearing Tree and Crimson Agate | How to reroll in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Hangout Events endings & rewards

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Every Genshin Impact Hangout character has 5 or 6 possible endings. Which one you get, depends on the dialogue choices you make. You can replay the Hangout as many times as you like, and you can skip ahead to the parts you’ve played before (this will save you some time when unlocking new endings).

Unlocking all endings is not only fun; it will also get you some great rewards. In return for your Hangout Event efforts, you can get Adventure Rank Experience, Primogems, Level-Up Materials, Ascension Materials, and Talent Level-Up Materials. Click on the character in the event menu and then on the chest icon to collect your rewards.

How to unlock Genshin Impact Hangout Events

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Open the Genshin Impact event menu and click on the ‘Hangout Event’ tab to see the event page. Starting a Hangout Event costs 2 Story Keys. You can store a maximum of three Story Keys at a time, so you may already have enough to start your first Hangout Event. If you need more Keys, just complete Daily Commissions at the Adventurer’s Guild. Eight Daily Commissions can be converted into one Story Key.

Follow the guides below to get every possible ending for all character Hangout Events. Only the dialogue choices that influence the outcome of the story are included. Do keep in mind that some non-essential dialogue choices may decrease the hearts in the corner of the screen.

Hangout Events: all endings for Barbara

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Ending 1: Untimely Enthusiasm. After you find Barbara in Wolvendom, choose the dialogue option that tells her to wait. After that, choose any option other than “Wolvendom is a large area…”.

After you find Barbara in Wolvendom, choose the dialogue option that tells her to wait. After that, choose any option other than “Wolvendom is a large area…”. Ending 2: A Fiery Flavor From Liyue. Hide in the woods, but don’t get too flirty with Barbara; choosing the “this is a perfect place for two people to spend some time together” option will result in instant quest failure. Next, choose Chilibrew as your drink, then agree to split up and keep following the questline.

Hide in the woods, but don’t get too flirty with Barbara; choosing the “this is a perfect place for two people to spend some time together” option will result in instant quest failure. Next, choose Chilibrew as your drink, then agree to split up and keep following the questline. Ending 3: Incompletely Cured. Hide in the woods, choose Chilibrew as your drink, but refuse to split up with Barbara. When you meet the Treasure Hoarder, insist on bringing him to Mondstadt. Defeat him when he attacks you.

Hide in the woods, choose Chilibrew as your drink, but refuse to split up with Barbara. When you meet the Treasure Hoarder, insist on bringing him to Mondstadt. Defeat him when he attacks you. Ending 4: The Taste of Hard Work. The same as for ending 3, but heal the Treasure Hoarder this time.

The same as for ending 3, but heal the Treasure Hoarder this time. Ending 5: A Holiday in Mondstadt. Choose the Fantastic Summer Serendipity Coral Sparkling Tea, then convince the fans at the Cat’s Tail to leave Barbara alone. Keeping choosing the dialogue option that doesn’t mention Barbara being on leave to avoid losing hearts.

Hangout Events: all endings for Noelle

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Ending 1: A Cold Reception. Say it’s okay not to be a knight. Keep an eye on Alois and be suspicious of him by choosing the top dialogue option every time.

Say it’s okay not to be a knight. Keep an eye on Alois and be suspicious of him by choosing the top dialogue option every time. Ending 2: Goodbye, Miss Maid! Say it’s okay not to be a knight, but don’t be suspicious of Alois by choosing the bottom dialogue options.

Say it’s okay not to be a knight, but don’t be suspicious of Alois by choosing the bottom dialogue options. Ending 3: A Defender’s Will is Their Strength. Choose “of course” when Noelle asks for guidance on her Chivalric Training. When she says something’s missing, say “what you lack is strength”. Then ask if Noelle lacks real-world fighting experience.

Choose “of course” when Noelle asks for guidance on her Chivalric Training. When she says something’s missing, say “what you lack is strength”. Then ask if Noelle lacks real-world fighting experience. Ending 4: A Maid Above ground. Choose the “what you lack is strength” option again, but then choose “you still need more strength”.

Choose the “what you lack is strength” option again, but then choose “you still need more strength”. Ending 5: A Conundrum Called Love. Offer Noelle help with her Chivalric Training again, but when she suggests something’s missing, choose “rest”. When asked about gifts, say “it’s the thought that counts”. Read Noelle’s notes before you leave the library to unlock a secret achievement.

Offer Noelle help with her Chivalric Training again, but when she suggests something’s missing, choose “rest”. When asked about gifts, say “it’s the thought that counts”. Read Noelle’s notes before you leave the library to unlock a secret achievement. Ending 6: Whisper of the Paper Rose. Follow the “rest” line again, but choose “gifts convey our intentions” this time.

Hangout Events: all endings for Chongyun

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Ending 1: Blessing in Disguise. Choose “they all sound pretty farfetched, perhaps I should just tell him that” and then “what if you just give him one of your popsicles?”. After that, choose the “ghostly shadow”, “Sea of Clouds”, and “vigilant demon” dialogue options to unlock a hidden achievement.

Choose “they all sound pretty farfetched, perhaps I should just tell him that” and then “what if you just give him one of your popsicles?”. After that, choose the “ghostly shadow”, “Sea of Clouds”, and “vigilant demon” dialogue options to unlock a hidden achievement. Ending 2: Idle Amusements. When deciding about the popsicles, choose the “since he has a sister…” dialogue option this time. Then, when Chongyun asks you for cooking advice, go for either the Mist Flower & Qingxin or Sunsettia & Valberry combination. You will unlock different routes, but the ending is the same.

When deciding about the popsicles, choose the “since he has a sister…” dialogue option this time. Then, when Chongyun asks you for cooking advice, go for either the Mist Flower & Qingxin or Sunsettia & Valberry combination. You will unlock different routes, but the ending is the same. Ending 3: Can’t Beat This Heat. Give both popsicles again, but choose the Jueyun Chili & Slime Condensate recipe this time.

Give both popsicles again, but choose the Jueyun Chili & Slime Condensate recipe this time. Ending 4: Nothing Gained. Go back to the start but don’t tell Chongyun his ideas are farfetched. Choose “let’s both drink it”, and then “sure, just have a rest”.

Go back to the start but don’t tell Chongyun his ideas are farfetched. Choose “let’s both drink it”, and then “sure, just have a rest”. Ending 5: Goodbyes. Two different routes will lead to the same ending here: chose either “let’s both drink it” followed by “let me help you find a place to rest”, or drink alone. Whichever way you choose, pick the “remember that strange mist” dialogue option when it pops up.

Two different routes will lead to the same ending here: chose either “let’s both drink it” followed by “let me help you find a place to rest”, or drink alone. Whichever way you choose, pick the “remember that strange mist” dialogue option when it pops up. Ending 6: Small Regrets. Follow one of the two routes described for ending 5 again, but choose the “right, let’s head back” option this time.

Hangout Events: all endings for Bennett

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Ending 1: Fruitless Anticipation. Choose “we could do something else”, and then pick any option other than “as long as you don’t cause too much trouble” to avoid losing hearts. After that, suggest hanging around town.

Choose “we could do something else”, and then pick any option other than “as long as you don’t cause too much trouble” to avoid losing hearts. After that, suggest hanging around town. Ending 2: Hasty Farewell. Choose “we could do something else” again, but suggest a walk in the wild this time.

Choose “we could do something else” again, but suggest a walk in the wild this time. Ending 3: Taste Tester Royce. Agree to go on an adventure. When Bennett asks you if you usually make food, say “I do”. Finally, give Royce the food by choosing “you cooked it…”.

Agree to go on an adventure. When Bennett asks you if you usually make food, say “I do”. Finally, give Royce the food by choosing “you cooked it…”. Ending 4: Ready to Make Sacrifices. After the “I do” option, don’t give Royce the food by choosing “no way”.

After the “I do” option, don’t give Royce the food by choosing “no way”. Ending 5: No Wonder It’s a Top-Class Commission. Agree to go on an adventure, but say you usually leave straight away. Then choose the “go ahead” line.

Agree to go on an adventure, but say you usually leave straight away. Then choose the “go ahead” line. Ending 6: Fortunate Outcome. Do the same, but go for the “how can I let you face the danger alone?” option instead of “go ahead”.

You’re all set up; let’s visit Teyvat to hang out with Barbara, Noelle, Chongyun, and Bennett!