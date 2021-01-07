Genshin Impact Dragonspine Stone Tablet locations: How to find them, unlock the secret room, and get a four star weapon

Much like the Liyue region, there's also a puzzle involving the Genshin Impact Dragonspine Stone Tablets and unlocking a secret room. If you find all eight Stone Tablets hidden in the Genshin Impact Dragonspine region, you will get the Snow-Tombed Starsilver Claymore for free.

Finding them is quite a challenge though. Some are well-hidden or require a bunch of puzzles to be solved and enemies to be defeated first. One Stone Tablet is even hidden in the ‘Secret Room’, which you can only open by collecting three Golden Boxes. Here’s how you find every Genshin Impact Dragonspine Stone Tablet location and pick up every Golden Box as quickly as possible.

Genshin Impact Dragonspine Stone Tablet tips

To get the Stone Tablet in the 7th location, you need three Golden Boxes. Their locations are described in locations numbers 1, 2, and 4. Don’t skip them!

Although this guide has a certain order to save you time, you can choose any order you like.

You can’t collect Stone Tablet number 5 without unlocking the Peak of Vindagnyr Domain. You might want to do that first, before starting on the Stone Tablet quest.

If you want to know how many Stone Tablets you already encountered, go to Stone Tablet location number 8 as described below. For every discovered Stone Tablet, a small rune will light up in front of the stone door.

Keep in mind that you need to perform the ‘observe’ action (pressing F for PC players) every time you find a Stone Tablet.

Stone Tablet location 1: Snow-Covered Path & the Princess’ Box

Teleport to the Waypoint on the Snow-Covered Path, and look in the direction of the Frostbearing Tree. Go to your left and climb the rocks. Looking down from the edge, you will see a small lake on the right and stone ruins with four torches on the left. Glide down to the Stone Tablet standing between those torches.

You must also pick up the first of the three Golden Boxes in this location: the Princess’ Box. It’s on the tiny island in the middle of the lake; you can see it from the Stone Tablet’s location. Touch the sword to start the challenge; you need to defeat three Abyss Mages in one minute.

Stone Tablet location 2: Wyrmrest Valley & the Priest’s Box

Teleport to the Waypoint near Albedo’s camp, then follow the road to the west until you see a large Ruin Grader on the right side of the road. He is guarding the Stone Tablet. Defeating him will also spawn a chest.

Here, too, you must pick up a Golden Box. After finding the Stone Tablet, walk a little further down the road to the west, and you will see some stairs on your right. There are three Anemograna (the little sparkling creatures) which you need to pick up to create a wind current. Fly up and you will see a Luxurious Chest on top of an old tower. Just glide over there and open it to receive the Priest’s Box.

Stone Tablet location 3: Beneath Wyrmrest Valley

This Stone Tablet is more difficult to reach, unless you have already unlocked the Peak of Vindagnyr Domain. Start by travelling to the Teleport Waypoint beneath the word ‘Wyrmrest’ on your map, in the northwestern part of Dragonspine.

If you have unlocked the Domain: see the giant hole next to the Waypoint? Glide down, then look to the slightly higher tunnel in the southwest. You will see the Stone Tablet.

If you haven’t unlocked the Domain: activate the square mechanism to start the challenge. You will see a Seelie floating from one Cryo mechanism to another in a particular order. Use a Cryo attack on every mechanism in that same order. After that, the second part of the challenge will start: defeat the awakened Ruin Guards. Once that’s done, you will be able to float down and find the Stone Tablet.

Stone Tablet location 4: Frozen square & the Scribe’s Box

Teleport to the Waypoint northwest of the Starglow Cavern region. Before you run or glide south to the square filled with frozen water though, you can pick up the third and final Golden Box. If you walk a little bit down the path from the Waypoint, you see a tombstone on the left side of the road. Offer three Cecilia flowers and the chest will spawn, containing the Scribe’s Box.

To find the Stone Tablet, go to the square and touch the two Seelies. This will make them float around the square, thereby activating the mechanisms. Mind your timing; the Seelies must activate all mechanisms at once.

The frozen lake will disappear. You need to repeat the same puzzle in the empty square, but with more mechanisms and Seelies. Timing is important again; activate the next Seelie when the first one is two mechanisms away.

Once this is done, you need to defeat a Ruin Guard. This will open a small area on the south side of the square, containing loot chests and Scarlet Quartz. Use the Scarlet Quartz to melt the ice in the northernmost corner of the square, beneath a slab of stone. And now, finally, you will see the Stone Tablet.

Stone Tablet location 5: Peak of Vindagnyr Domain

If you already unlocked the Peak of Vindagnyr Domain, you only need to Teleport to the Domain to find the Stone Tablet. Turn your back to the door, and you will see the Stone Tablet right in front of you.

If you haven’t unlocked the Domain yet, you need to complete the ‘In the Mountains’ quest first. In short, you need to do the following:

Find the three big ice shards hidden in Dragonspine. One contains the Frostbearing Tree, the other one requires further puzzle solving at location 3 in this guide, and the third is at the bottom of the large cave in the mountain.

Break them with Scarlet Quartz.

Break three smaller ice shards once you opened the way to the Peak of Vindagnyr Domain.

Stone Tablet location 6: Starglow Cavern

Go back to the Teleport Waypoint east of the Domain. Just follow to path leading upwards through the cave, until you see an opening with a Ruin Guard on the right and the Stone Tablet on the left. You don’t have to fight the Ruin Guard if you don’t want to; just walk up the rocks to observe the Tablet.

Stone Tablet location 7: Secret Room

Travel back to the Teleport Waypoint east of the Domain. The fastest way to get to the Stone Tablet, is by going outside (instead of entering the cave and walking up). As soon as you are in open air, start climbing the rocks on you right. Keep climbing until you reach another cave entrance.

Walk towards the cave and you can spot the big, round door on your left. This is the door to the Secret Room, and also the reason why we’ve been collecting all those Golden Boxes. Offer the three Golden Boxes to open the Secret Room and find the Stone Tablet, as well as a piece of Crimson Agate.

Stone Tablet location 8: Snow-Tombed Starsilver Claymore

Finally, it’s time to get your well-deserved four-star weapon. Teleport to the Statue of the Seven, then walk to the stone ruins in the form of a circle. Glide down to your left. There’s a cave entrance with a sealed mechanism and a large stone door inside. If you haven’t been here yet, you still need to ‘observe’ the final Stone Tablet in this room. All eight runes should be glowing now.

Activate the square mechanism and you can enter yet another secret room containing the Snow-Tombed Starsilver Claymore. The Stone Tablet challenge is complete!