Game music of the day compendinarium

By

Your one-stop-shop for each and every GMOTD article

Every weekday someone at GamesRadar takes a moment to honor a classic piece of game music, be it from consoles past or a memorable tune pulled right out of today's biggest franchise. The only problem is, there was no home for each Game Music of the Day article, and within a few weeks there were so many spread across the site that it was nearly impossible to find 'em all.

No more! Feast your ears on our compendinarium of game music!

August 2010


Bazlisk Mine Field by Keiji Yamagishi


Title Screen by Kazunaka Yamane


Ending Theme by Ryoji Yoshitomi


Training music by Kaneoka, Nakatsuka and Yamamoto


Try by Joe Abbati


Anthemby Anamanaguchi


A small sampling of the two-disc brilliance


Still Alive by Miskovsky, Birgisson and Yacoub


Healing Ground by Inon Zur and Stuart Chatwood


The best title screen music ever


Main Menu by Tim Inge


Hell March by Frank Klepacki


Ground Carrier stage by Matsumae and Yamaguchi


Welcome to Rapture by Gary Schyman


Glacius' Theme by Beanland and Norgate


Level Three by Fujimoto, Okabe, Nakamura and Kawada


Invitation by Ueko, Uehara, Muraoka and Morimoto


Vocal (??) theme song by Eikichi Kawasaki


Level 2 by Nobuyuki, Marumo, N. Kodaka, About SS and MaboChan


Stage 2 by an unknown artist


Title Screen by Daisuke Morishima


World Select by Mariko Nanba

July 2010


You Were There by Oshima, Yamakazi and Geraghty


Saren/Game Over by Jack Wall and Sam Hulick


Factory Area by Charles Deened


Layton's Theme by Tomohito Nishiura


Theme of Shadowgate by an unknown artist


Normal Battle by Noriyuki Asakura


Sub Castle BGM by Koji Kondo


Far Away by Jose Gonzalez


Lunarcy by Egg Plant Productions


Cait Sith's Theme by Nobuo Uematsu


Singing Hill by Shikata and Gust Sound Team


2AM Theme by Nagata, Tanaka and Minegishi


Who Am I? by Olivier Deriviere


Nate's Theme 2.0 by Greg Edmonson


Overworld Theme by Kondo, Minegishi, Tominaga and Ota


Aquatic Ruin Zone by Masato Nakamura


To Far AwayTimes by Yasunori Mitsuda


Neon Night by Martin O'Donnell and Michael Salvatori


'Til All Are One by Stan Bush


My Chrysalis Highwaymanby Mark Morgan


Level 1 by Nobuyuki Hara




June 2010

Game music of the day: Hexic HD
Underlow by Jerry Schroeder

Game music of the day: Secret of Mana
Did You See the Ocean? by Hiroki Kikuta



Game music of the day: Earthworm Jim
For Pete's Sake by Tommy Tallarico

Game music of the day: Parasite Eve
Somnia Memorias by Yoko Shimomura

Game music of the day: Bully
The Slingshot by Shawn Lee

Game music of the day: Killer 7
Emoticon by Masafumi Takada

Game music of the day: Actraiser
Bloodpool by Yuzo Koshiro

Game music of the day: Kirby's Dream Land
Credits by Jun Ishikawa

Game music of the day: Deus Ex
Main title by Alex Brandon




Faster than a speeding bullet by Morasky


Booster's Tower by Kondo/Uematsu/Shimomura


Sinking Old Sanctuary by Yamane


Victory Lap by Kenta Nagata


Balto by Yasunori Mitsuda


Title Screen by David Wise


Golgo 13 theme by Seriinu


Terra's Theme/Opening by Nobuo Uematsu

