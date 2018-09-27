Fortnite Streetlight Spotlights - all the different locations to dance

Fortnite Season 6 has arrived, and one of the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges for Week 1 involves dancing under streetlight spotlights. What are they, you ask? Well, they're regular streetlights but they have a bunch of speakers strapped to the top, which play music when you stand underneath them. Do a little dance while you're stood in the spotlight and it'll turn into a flashing disco light, as well as getting you one step closer to completing the challenge.

To beat the challenge, you need to perform a dance emote under seven different streetlight spotlights to tick them off. There are 15 of them in total, meaning you have plenty of choice for which ones you want to use. We've marked all of them on our handy map below, as well as describing the individual locations for each one.

C1 - Studio east of Junk Junction.

C3 - Northwest side of Pleasant Park.

D2 - Motel.

F2 - Car park north of Lazy Links.

H2 - Northwest of Risky Reels.

C7 - Middle of Greasy Grove.

C5 - Football stadium west of Tilted Towers.

D5 - Basketball court on west side of Tilted Towers.

D6 - Southeast side of Tilted Towers.

F5 - Northwest of Dusty Divot.

G4 - In the tunnel south of Tomato Temple.

H6 - West side of Retail Row.

E9 - Nightclub area northeast of Flush Factory.

G8 - North side of Fatal Fields.

G9 - Gas station in the southwest of the desert.

C1 - Studio east of Junk Junction

Down the side of the studio building, you'll find the spotlight next to a green shipping container.

C3 - Northwest side of Pleasant Park

In the northwest corner of Pleasant Park, behind the grey wooden house, the spotlight stands next to a light blue car.

D2 - Motel

At the north end of the Motel car park, the spotlight is located next to the swimming pool and ice cream truck.

In the car park north of Lazy Links, you'll find this spotlight in the middle next to the RV.

H2 - Northwest of Risky Reels

Just outside the entrance in the northwest corner of Risky Reels, the spotlight is near the large Drive-In Theatre sign.

C7 - Middle of Greasy Grove

In the Durrr Burger car park between the gas station and the camping store, this spotlight stands in the corner by a red truck.

West of the football stadium, next to the abandoned swimming pool, you'll find another spotlight.

D5 - Northwest side of Tilted Towers

In the northwest corner of Tilted Towers, near to the basketball court you'll see this spotlight at the roadside.

D6 - Southeast side of Tilted Towers

In the southeast corner of Tilted Towers, the spotlight stands at the side of the road near a grey car.

F5 - Northwest of Dusty Divot

Southwest of the new diner at Dusty Divot, there's an overturned car resting up against this spotlight.

G4 - In the tunnel south of Tomato Temple

In the middle section of the tunnel running south of Tomato Temple, you'll find a spotlight shining down.

H6 - West side of Retail Row

In the residential area to the west side of Retail Row, this spotlight stands on a street corner next to a metal fenced area.

E9 - Nightclub area northeast of Flush Factory

This spotlight can be found towards the south of the nightclub area, on the main road near the crates stacked to look like an armchair.

G8 - North side of Fatal Fields

Towards the north end of Fatal Fields, next to the long barn, you'll find another spotlight.

G9 - Gas station in the southwest of the desert

In the southwest corner of the desert area, next to the Truck 'N' Oasis gas station, the spotlight stands by the road.

Another new addition to Season 6 are the Fortnite pets - we take a look at what they are and how they work.