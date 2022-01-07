When does Fortnite Season 2 start? Here's everything we know so far

When does Fortnite Season 2 start is a question that is already beginning to be asked, despite us only being a month or so into the latest season, and players are also thinking about what new theme will be running through the Season 2 Battle Pass when it launches. We know that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 got off to an explosive start by flipping the battle royale on its head, and we're still exploring the brand new island while practicing the fresh techniques introduced to Fortnite including sliding and firing a first-person assault rifle. If you're keen to look ahead at what's in store with Fortnite Season 2, then here's everything we know about it so far.

When does Fortnite Season 2 start? The Fortnite Season 2 release date hasn't been officially confirmed, but according to the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, as seen on the Epic Games website and the in-game message on the Battle Pass screen, we can determine the Season 1 Battle Pass will end on March 19, 2022. This means that the Fortnite Season 2 start date will most likely be around Sunday March 20, 2022, but there may be some downtime for the transition, and don't expect any official confirmation until much later in the current season.

What will be the biggest changes made for Fortnite Season 2?

After such a big shift to Chapter 3, it's unlikely that anywhere near as much will be altered for the next switchover, thought at this point it's far too early to say what changes will be made for Fortnite Season 2. We've been promised weather effects later in the current season, including tornadoes that have been spotted by leakers, so we could see these events extended further if they prove popular.

How much will the Fortnite Season 2 Battle Pass cost?

Fortnite is free to play, but buying the Battle Pass will get you loads of additional rewards. The Fortnite Season 2 Battle Pass will likely be available for the usual 950 V-Bucks, which means that it will be enough to purchase the smallest V-Bucks bundle in the Fortnite store, priced at $7.99 / £6.49. This will get you 1,000 V-Bucks.

It's possible to get a head start by buying the Battle Bundle upgrade. This will get you to Tier 25 on the Battle Pass instantly. Doing so will cost you 2,800 V-Bucks, which you can get for $19.99 / £15.99 (2,500 V-Bucks, plus 300 for free).

If you don't want to spend any money, you can always try to get free Fortnite V-Bucks for the Fortnite Season 2 Battle Pass, but don't fall for online scams! If you choose to save up some V-Bucks, remember that you only need to collect 950 of them to unlock the next Fortnite Battle Pass starting in March 2022.

And that's all we know about Fortnite Season 2 for now, but keep checking back and we'll have all the details as soon as they're revealed!

