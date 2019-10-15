Fortnite Chapter 2 map: Every place of interest on the new island

It's here at last! After 10 seasons, there's finally a new Fortnite map ready for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1. The original island got sucked into a black hole and while there are a few named locations that have reappeared on the new Fortnite Chapter 2 map, most of the island is new territory to explore for all Fortnite players. What are you waiting for? Here's an overview of the brand new Fortnite Chapter 2 map.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When you first drop from the battle bus into the new map, the entire island will be greyed out and you have to visit each individual location to unlock the map. This isn't just the named locations either; every single part of the map is classed as a "landmark" with a unique name that doesn't show up on the map. We've explored the entire map on your behalf though so you don't have to rush to every new area, and you can see the complete unveiled map above.

Best places to land on the new Fortnite map

Question is, where should you be going for the best loot and chance to win the game? We've spent some time with the new map and reckon these are the locations you should land at.

Steamy Stacks

(Image credit: Epic Games)

First up for the best places to land on the new Fortnite map is Steamy Stacks, a huge power plant in the north-east corner of the map. With a monument to everyone's favourite cube, Kevin, in the front car park, there's plenty of chests to be found in and around this huge point of interest. It's also in the very corner of the map, so you'll avoid all of the players that love to go to the very centre at the start.

E.G.O Science Station

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Head directly west to the beach just a stone's throw west of Pleasant Park to find the E.G.O Science Station, one of multiple E.G.O landmarks throughout the new Fortnite map. It's an unnamed and fairly discrete location so you're unlikely to run into any other players here, but there's a number of chests to find and also two boat spawns on the shore for a fast water-based getaway.

Retail Row

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It's one of the few returning locations and believe it or not, Retail Row is still a great place to land. Mega Mall has disappeared and Retail Row is back to its old self, with numerous houses and shops to loot. At this early stage in the new season, it's also unlikely you'll run into loads of players here at the start, as people will want to explore the new places before somewhere as OG as Retail Row.

Camp Cod

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Camp Cod – yes, the fish, not the other FPS game – is another landmark found in the south-east corner of the map, south-east of Misty Meadows and below the enormous snowy mountain. This place is huge to say it's not named on the map, with three distinct areas to loot: a junkyard, enormous house, and target practice zone. There's also a weapon upgrade bench on the far east side, inside the dilapidated warehouse.

Eye Land

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Perhaps the worst named landmark of the lot is Eye Land, slap bang in the middle of the, uh, island. Surrounded by water on all sides, if you can take the compound in the middle and defend it, you'll be set up for most of the game. Being so central means you won't have to travel too far to reach the safe zone if you're not already in it, and there's also a boat spawn on the north side.

