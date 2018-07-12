Fortnite is getting its very first vehicle, and all your squad can ride inside

PUBG's thing has always been that it's much more realistic than Fortnite, and it comes with a plethora of vehicles that you can jump in to traverse the terrain. But although I hope we never see a more realistic Fortnite, Epic Games' take on the battle royale genre is getting its first vehicle for Fortnite season 5 - an All Terrain Kart, also known as an ATK.

It's time for the shopping trolleys to move on over, because the ATK is quite the special addition. Not only does it have adorable little Durrr Burger and Tomato Town icons as its version of furry dice, but it actually has room for your entire squad to fit inside.

Here's all the info you need about the ATKs:

Get a speed boost after drifting.

The roof acts as a bounce pad.

Work together as rear passengers to leap over obstacles with the All Terrain Kart (ATK).

Lean back and release at the same time for a higher jump. (Lean back by holding S on keyboards or holding back on the thumbstick for controllers.)

You'll be using the new Fortnite All Terrain Kart to traverse across the new Fortnite map. For season 5, Epic is changing things up adding new locations called Paradise Palms and Lazy Links, and there are new unnamed POIs too across the island.

Interestingly, the centre of some Storm circles will now shift in random directions as well as shrink. As these storms close in, they will move and shrink to new locations, which is going to cause quite the panic in those later match stages.

Let us know what you think of the new Fortnite ATK in the comments below.