Fortnite hidden battle stars: Where to find all of the Season 10 hidden battle stars in loading screens

We're all familiar with the process of searching for Fortnite hidden battle stars in unlockable loading screens by now, as we've been hunting down these secret rewards for quite a few Fortnite seasons. The methodology used has remained largely unchanged during this time – take a close look at the loading screen to spot a picture of the battle star or a cryptic clue that hints at its location, then use that information to head to the correct locations and claim your hidden bonus for an extra Battle Pass tier.

The only difference here in Fortnite Season 10 is that the loading screens containing these secrets are now unlocked by beating three of the limited-time weekly challenges, so be sure that you wrap these up before they expire and are gone forever. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite hidden battle stars and their locations.

Note: Initially the first two Fortnite hidden battle stars were bugged and did not appear, but as of the Week 3 update everything should be fixed now.

Fortnite hidden battle stars map and locations

The map above shows the location of all the Fortnite hidden battle stars so far, continuously updated each week. Remember that in order to collect them, you need to have unlocked the relevant loading screen first by completing three of the limited time challenges that week.

1. Fortnite B.R.U.T.E Squad hidden battle star

For Week 1, players had to complete three of the B.R.U.T.E Squad challenges in order to unlock the loading screen. If you look closely, you'll be able to see four grid squares engraved on the side of the cabinet X-Lord is cowering behind. Head toward the small dirt patch between D2/D3/E2/E3 on the map, near the umbrella mine to grab it. The exact location is pictured below:

2. Fortnite Shootout at Sundown hidden battle star

The Shootout at Sundown loading screen for Week 2 has a knife and fork - referencing the Fork-Knife meme - on the side of the saloon. It doesn't give a precise location but chances are, the hidden battle star will be in one of these dirt patches around the underground knife and fork near Fatal Fields.

3. Fortnite The Leftovers hidden battle star

Week 3's loading screen for The Leftovers shows a battle-scarred Gutbomb and Hothouse, surrounded by a hoard of Fiends in Retail Row. If you look closely - real closely - at the front corner of the armoured vehicle's bumper, you'll see the logo for the Sofdeez ice cream parlour near the racetrack north of Paradise Palms. Go there, and the hidden battle star should be on the side counter with the drinks dispenser when you approach.

4. Fortnite Junk Storm hidden battle star

The loading screen for Week 4 sees the recently added Junk Rift item in action, dropping a heckin' dinosaur on a group of players below as they scatter. It's almost obscured by the info panel, but just poking out above it is an object with the text J2I3 I2J3 carved onto its side. Translate this to the area on the map where grids I2/I3/J2/J3 intersect, and you'll find a hill directly east of Lucky Landing where the hidden battle star can be found.

5. Fortnite Catastrophic hidden battle star

There's a radioactive loading screen available in Week 5, which is absolutely dripping with glowing goo. If you take a close look at the drips running down the left side of the screen, you can just make out the text E78 F78 formed by some of the gloop. As you may have guessed by now, this is pointing us to the intersection of E7/E8/F7/F8 on the map, which is the area just north of the hilltop house southwest of Salty Springs and northwest of Fatal Fields. Look for the bare patch of ground in the grass here and you'll pick up another of those hidden battle stars.

6. Fortnite The Return hidden battle star

Well well well, look who's back for the Week 6 loading screen - it's our old cube pal Kevin flying around with the Motel on his back. The location here is clearly Fatal Fields, and if you zoom and enhance on the small lake you'll see a hidden battle star sat on the end of the jetty. Pootle on down to the farm then head out on the wooden platform to collect your secret reward.

7. Fortnite Summer Slurp hidden battle star

It's party time in the Week 7 loading screen, with everyone hitting the pool and gulping down that sweet Chug. Don't worry about where this pool is located though, as the hidden clue is actually on the back wall there tucked behind a pillar – it's a giant taco logo. This represents the Taco restaurant (formerly Durrr Burger) in the recently resurfaced Greasy Grove, so go there and head inside through the front entrance, then turn right and the hidden reward will appear beside the booths.

8. Fortnite Gothic hidden battle star

There's a spooky gothic theme to the Week 8 loading screen, which ties in with the Fortnite x Batman crossover event running this week. Take a good look at the llama gargoyle on the right hand side and you'll spot some coordinates carved into the side of it – G2/G3/H2/H3. These relate to where those grids intersect on the map near the hot spring pools northeast of Lazy Lagoon, so go there and look for this patch of ground with a big ol' crater to collect your prize.

9. Fortnite Ready Or Not... hidden battle star

The new LTM of The Combine features in the loading screen for Week 9, along with the skins included in the Community Choice vote on the Item Shop. Zoom in on the area at the top of the screen over the the entrance to The Combine, and you'll see a drawing of the giant Uncle Pete tomato head. This culinary mascot is currently found atop the ruins of Tomato Temple, between Lazy Lagoon and Pressure Plant, so head there and get on top of the big tomato to find the hidden battle star.

Keep checking back each week to find the locations for the next Fortnite hidden battle stars as soon as they're available!

