Fortnite Week 9 challenge: Follow the treasure map found in Haunted Hills

The Week 9 Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges are here, and as all Fortnite players will have come to expect by now, there's a treasure hunt to complete. This week it involves following the treasure map found in Haunted Hills, though if you know where you're heading then you can skip finding the map and go straight to the actual Battle Stars location in Junk Junction on the Fortnite map.

As Fortnite Season 4 draws to a close, you're going to want to start wrapping up all your outstanding Battle Pass Challenges, so follow our guidance below to snag an easy 10 Battle Stars and boost your Battle Pass level by a whole tier:

How to follow the treasure map found in Haunted Hills 1: Find the map (optional)

As we said earlier, you don't actually need to locate the treasure map in Haunted Hills to complete this challenge, but if you're a completionist and want to do things by the book then the map can be found under the crypt in the north west corner of the graveyard.

How to follow the treasure map found in Haunted Hills 2: Head to Junk Junction

If you don't recognise the location from the Haunted Hills treasure map, it's pointing you towards Junk Junction so head over there now. You're aiming for the stack of cars along the northern edge, just to the west of the basketball court and orange crusher.

How to follow the treasure map found in Haunted Hills 3: Grab the Battle Stars

Either land on top of the cars or build up to them, then be ready to grab the Battle Stars that appear and high-tail it out of the area. There are plenty of weapons strewn around Junk Junction, meaning it's going to be prime spot for campers just waiting to eliminate budding treasure hunters.

Are you ready to move on to the next storyline in Fortnite? We've got all the information on when Fortnite Season 5 is starting.