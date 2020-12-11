Where to find Fortnite clues in Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Lazy Lake

If you're searching for Fortnite clues in Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Lazy Lake, then you're following the ongoing storyline between Doggo and Kit based on rivalry and subterfuge. Suspicions have been raised after you planted Fortnite evidence to frame Kit, and now Sleuth is investigating to continue the Fortnite Week 2 quests. From the initial description it's not clear exactly what you're looking for in Fortnite, and with three named locations mentioned that's potentially a lot of ground to cover to find some mystery items. Fret not, as we've already tracked down all of the Fortnite clues locations, so let us explain what the clues are and where they can be found.

Fortnite Clues locations

Although the description of the quest suggests you need to find a Fortnite clue in each of Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Lazy Lake, there are actually three clues in each location. This means you can complete the quest in any of the areas, or mix and match if necessary should you get interrupted along the way. The 'clues' are actually Fortnite mailboxes, which you should recognise from the previous quest, and they glow blue when you approach them along with presenting a Search prompt to collect them. On the map above we've marked all of the Fortnite clues locations in Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Lazy Lake, and these are the individual details for each one to help pinpoint them:

Fortnite Clue in Pleasant Park 1

The first Fortnite clue in Pleasant Park is in the northwest corner, near a parking area.

Fortnite Clue in Pleasant Park 2

The second Fortnite clue in Pleasant Park is on the northeast corner of the central park, near the gas station.

Fortnite Clue in Pleasant Park 3

The third Fortnite clue in Pleasant Park is in the southeast corner, next to a short fence.

Fortnite Clue in Holly Hedges 1

The first Fortnite clue in Holly Hedges is next to the main entrance of the Garden Centre, near the car park.

Fortnite Clue in Holly Hedges 2

The second Fortnite clue in Holly Hedges is in the back room of the small generator building in the southwest corner.

Fortnite Clue in Holly Hedges 3

The third Fortnite clue in Holly Hedges is on the east side, under a tree near the green house.

Fortnite Clue in Lazy Lake 1

The first Fortnite clue in Lazy Lake is to the northeast, on the north side of A Lot O' Auto – only the right-hand mailbox counts.

Fortnite Clue in Lazy Lake 2

The second Fortnite clue in Lazy Lake is to the northwest, on the west side of No Sweat Insurance.

Fortnite Clue in Lazy Lake 3

The third Fortnite clue in Lazy Lake is to the south, near the steps up to Lazy Lake Spa.

