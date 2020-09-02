When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 start? Here's everything we know so far

We may have only recently started the current season, but it's never too early to ask the question of when Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 will start as there's always something new in the pipeline. We're currently engaged in the Nexus War with a host of Marvel superheroes, and although there's plenty left to be revealed in that storyline it does also give us a starting point to consider what will happen next in Fortnite. It's still a long way off, but if you want to know the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 start date then we've got that information for you here, along with a summary of everything else we know so far.

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 start?

A Fortnite season normally lasts for around 10 weeks, although that has been subject to change in previous seasons – usually an extra week or two is added on the end for overtime, but thanks to various delays Chapter 2 Season 2 ended up running for a whopping 17 weeks! However, Chapter 2 Season 3 did run for just the allotted 10 weeks as initially planned, so it's hard to predict exactly what will happen next time.

According to the Epic website the current Battle Pass runs until November 30, and the in-game Battle Pass screen also says "Chapter 2 – Season 4 through November 30th", which should make the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 start date Monday, November 30. However, it's unlikely that a new season would start on a Monday, so we'd expect the start date to be pushed to Tuesday, December 1 or Thursday, December 3. These dates put the length of Chapter 2 Season 4 at almost 14 weeks, so it looks like Epic already has plans in place for it to extend beyond the usual 10 week run time.

What will be the biggest changes made for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5?

There's still a long time to go until it starts, so we won't expect any official details about what's going to change in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 for a while yet. However, from the Nexus War information so far we know that Galactus is on the way, and when the Devourer of Worlds turns up it's unlikely that things will turn out well for the island. A large battle is sure to follow, so there could be big changes to come when that happens.

How much will the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass cost?

If you want to pick up the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass to unlock all of the additional rewards it provides, you'll need to spend 950 V-Bucks. The smallest bundle of V-Bucks is 1,000 and currently costs $7.99 / £6.49, which is all you need to unlock the Battle Pass. If you want to boost your start and get 25 Tiers of the Battle Pass included, you can upgrade and get the Battle Bundle, which currently costs 2,800 V-Bucks. That will set you back $19.99 / £15.99 for the handily packaged 2,500 (+300 free) V-Buck bundle, which is exactly how much you'll need to get a head start.

Of course, if you're wondering how to get free Fortnite V-Bucks, you can earn them throughout the current season, so just make sure that you've got 950 in the bank by the time the end of Chapter 2 Season 4 rolls around.

What will be in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass?

Again, it's too early to say what will feature in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 battle pass. We've previously had Deadpool and Aquaman as the main attractions, and the current season has brought a whole suite of Marvel superheroes to the battle pass including Thor, She-Hulk, Groot, Storm, Doctor Doom, Mystique, Iron Man, and Wolverine. We'll have to wait and see what the overall theme will be to determine what's in the next battle pass so as always, keep an eye on this page and we'll continue to bring you all the big updates as they are discovered.

