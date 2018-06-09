Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am: How and when to watch the star-studded tournament

It's always nice to see people blasting guns and demolishing buildings in the name of charity. Epic Games' Fortnite is currently dominating the gaming world, and even though it's a known quantity, it'll surely have a big presence as one of the leading E3 2018 games. Rumor has it that we'll see Fortnite on Switch when a port debuts during the show - but Epic is also hosting the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am, a duo-team tournament that'll put a combined $3 million in prize money directly towards the charities of the winning team's choice.
Each of the 50 teams competing in the Pro-Am consist of a pro player and/or famous streamer - folks like Ninja, TSM's Myth, and Pokimane - paired up with celebrities from the realm of sports, music, and entertainment. Sadly, we won't be seeing another Ninja/Drake team-up, but this is surely the next best thing. Here are all the details on when and where to watch the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am and witness the mayhem unfold.
Where can I watch the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am?
The tournament will take place on none other than Fortnite's official stream, embedded above. If the stream starts lagging due to the bazillion viewers it's sure to accrue, you can seek out an alternative stream on the Fortnite YouTube, Fortnite Facebook, or Fortnite Mixer pages.
When is the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am?
The Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am kicks off on Tuesday, June 12 at 3:30pm Pacific / 6:30 pm Eastern / 11:30 pm BST. Nintendo fans, take note: this could create a conflict with the scheduled Splatoon 2 and Smash Bros. for Switch tournaments set to start earlier that afternoon. But there's always Twitch archives if you miss anything on either stream!
Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am teams and players:
Here's a full list of all the professional Fortnite players and their amateur (but famous) teammates. You can effectively use it as a litmus test: the more names you recognize on the list, the more likely you are to be a hip and/or young individual.
Ninja / Marshmello
Myth / Paul George
Pokimane / Desiigner
Markiplier / Joel McHale
Gotaga / Demetrious Johnson
Ali-A / Pete Wentz
Willyrex / Prince Royce
XpertThief / Janina Gavankar
Nadeshot / Tyron Woodley
One_Shot_Gurl / Jack Falahee
King Richard / JT Brown
StoneMountain64 / Jordan Fisher
Berkcan / Ryan Cartwright
Darkness429 / Marcus Scribner
Orkun / Jordyn Jones
CDNThe3rd / Xavier Woods
Lachlan / Robbie Amell
Muselk / Liam McIntyre
LOLiTO FDEZ / Ron Funches
Jeriicho / Dillon Francis
Cizzorz / Reggie Jackson
NoahJ456 / Madilyn Bailey
Skyyart / Nathan Kress
SypherPK / Tarik Cohen
Izak Live / Drezo
Elrubius / PartyNextDoor
SSSniperWolf / Terrence Ross
TimtheTatMan / Mack Wilds
Valkyrae / Murda Beatz
Summit1G / Kenneth Faried
Vikkstar123 / Ty Dolla $ign
NickMercs / Andre Drummond
Lirik / Rahul Kohli
GoldGlove / Witt Lowry
LoserFruit / The Backpack Kid
TBNRFrags / Lil Yachty
KittyPlays / Chandler Riggs
TryMacs / Echo Kellum
Nadanial / NickKim
DreadZTV1 / ARTV
Kinstarr / Sean O'Malley
Friz / Geoffrey Arend
Typical Gamer / Vince Staples
HandOfBlood / Jon Heder
YT2Tap / Jawnha
Samara Redway / Cyrus Spencer
FemSteph / Franz Drameh
Nanaka / Tenchim
Bokyeom / Acau
Patriota / Kyla Drew
Wonder what else is on the horizon? Check out our predictions for Fortnite Season 5.