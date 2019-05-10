Where to find a Fortnite Baller and race around in a hamster ball

The newest vehicle to join the Fortnite roster of transport, the Fortnite Baller looks like a giant hamster ball and, to be honest, that's pretty much what it is. Designed to explore and cross the island at speed, the Baller doesn't have any built in weapons and you can't fire your own once you're inside it, though the clear dome around you does provide a decent amount of protection from enemy fire should you come under attack. By combining boost and swing to reach enough speed it is possible to hit structures and destroy them, but you're much better off retreating to safety than trying to go on the offensive while spinning around inside this unique vehicle.

To move around the island quickly, you can use the Grappler mounted on the front to swing and climb on pretty much any surface - simply press and hold the trigger to attach the Grappler to your chosen wall/tree/mountain, and the rope will then automatically reel in to lift you up. Use this alongside the boost function and you can fling your Fortnite Baller over long distances without any fall damage to concern yourself with, making it a great way to escape from tricky combat situations or the incoming Storm.

Want to know what the biggest changes are in Fortnite Season 9? We've got all the details in our video below:

Where to find the Fortnite Ballers

Fortnite Ballers can be found in set locations around the Fortnite map, and they should always appear in the same places. The areas marked on the map below are all places where we've confirmed Ballers can be found:

Fortnite Ballers are generally found near Fortnite Expedition Outposts, and as you can see on the map, there are plenty of these locations to go around - so if you arrive at a particular area and can't find one, you may have been beaten to it by other players so should move on to another place.

Expedition Outposts have the highest concentration of Fortnite Ballers, with multiple vehicles parked up at the larger buildings. These spawn on docks as pictured above, so again if you see lots of these empty bases then the hamster balls have already been taken. Smaller Expedition Outpost garage-like buildings contain one Baller, so break down the door to get at it, and each Pirate Camp should have at least one Baller tucked away inside it. Once you've found one, get ready to whizz around the island and play with your new toy.

