First Spider-Man 3 set photo features Spidey double masked up

Spider-Man 3 filming is underway, and we've got our first official photo from the set, as shared by none other than Tom Holland himself.

Wear a mask, I’m wearing two... Tom Holland A photo posted by @tomholland2013 on Nov 6, 2020 at 10:56am PST

In the photo, Spider-Man is seen wearing a protective surgical mask over his typical costume mask. The caption reads, "Wear a mask, I'm wearing two…"

I can't imagine that Spider-Man's costume - which is made of a thin-stretchy type of material - efficiently protects the wearer from potentially-harmful droplets. As most health organizations have recently pointed during the COVID-19 pandemic, breathable material doesn't do much to protect the person wearing it or the people around them. So, good on you Spider-Man, for being responsible.

Holland shared the picture to his personal Instagram account, further proving he's now a go-to source for on-set photos - just last month he revealed the f irst official image from the Uncharted movie , where he'll play Nathan Drake. Give us more, Tom, we're starving.

As GamesRadar previously reported , Spider-Man 3 just began filming last month in Atlanta. With COVID-19 still a threat, the entire crew will have to be safe during production, and it's nice to see Holland having a bit of fun with it. Spider-Man 3 is set to bring in Doctor Strange as a new spider-mentor , and Jamie Foxx is reprising his role as Electro , so expect this to be a pretty wild next installment. Jon Watts is returning as director after helming both Homecoming and Far From Home.

Spider-Man 3 is set to hit theaters December 17, 2021, but keep in mind that COVID-19 may delay that. The entire schedule for Marvel Phase 4 is currently unclear due to the pandemic and its effects on production, but let's hope we get more sneak peeks at Spider-Man 3 soon.