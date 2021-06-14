FIFA 21 Festival of FUTball campaign cleverly adds Euro 2020 items

FIFA 21 Festival of FUTball is EA’s cunning way of linking to the current Euro 2020 tournament despite rival PES 2021 having the official rights. Up until 16 July, it sees select FIFA 21 players receive in-game upgrades based on national team performances – a bit like FIFA 21 RTTF (Road To The Final) items, but specific to country-based competition. The first players released include Kai Havertz (Germany) and Antoine Griezmann (Spain), and both could increase to earn 99 overall ratings depending on upcoming performances. How does it all work? GR’s FIFA 21 Festival Of FUTball guide explains all.

FIFA 21 Festival of FUTball: what is Path To Glory?

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 21 Path To Glory is the system by which individual players upgrade, based on international performances. While there’s a clear hint at Euro 2020 here, the Copa America is also included – with Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez (Colombia) among those to receive a FIFA 21 PTG item.

The way it works is that once an international team has amassed three wins, a player’s respective item earns a +2 updgrade. Havertz, for instance, would jump from a 95 to 97 in terms of overall rating. A fourth win earns another +1 upgrade, a fifth win yet another +1 upgrade, and a sixth win brings 5* weak foot and skill move upgrades.

Essentially, if Germany or France win Euro 2020, Havertz or Greizmann will end the tournament with a card boasting a 99 overall rating, 5* weak foot, and 5* skill moves.

14 players made up the initial release list. Along with Havertz, Griezmann and Sanchez you can nab Phil Foden (England), Serge Gnabry (Germany) and Vinicius Jr (Brazil). The full list, along with player ratings, can be found at the foot of this guide.

FIFA 21 Festival of FUTball: How much do cards cost?

(Image credit: EA)

The earth. On PS4, as of Monday, June 14, Vinicius Jr’s 99 pace rating (and 93 OVR) makes him the most expensive FIFA 21 PTG card going, at 3.9 million coins. Griezmann is next at 3.5 million. Havertz sets you back 2.5 million, Foden retails for 1.3 million, and one further player smashes the seven-figure barrier: Marcos Llorente (Spain), at 1.4 million.

The campaign’s best bargain is Denis Zakaria (Switzerland). His home nation drew their first game against Wales, making any upgrade unlikely, but even so his CDM card is monstrous: a 91 OVR, with individual attributes of 91 pace, 90 defending, and 93 physicality. You can nab it for 125,000 coins.

The only two players who don’t creep into six figures are Alexandr Golovin (Russia) at 72,500 coins and Yusuf Yazici (Turkey), at 61,000 coins.

How else can I get FIFA 21 Festival of FUTball items?

(Image credit: EA)

Continuing a trend of this season, EA has unleashed additional Path To Glory cards that aren’t available on the transfer market, using time-limited Squad Building Challenges and in-game objectives.

As of Monday, June 14 there are two cards available through SBCs. Alessandro Florenzi (Italy) gets a position shift from RB to CDM, and an overall rating of 91. To earn him you need to submit three teams based around Ligue 1, Paris St-Germain and Italy, at a cost of around 369,000 coins – though significantly less if you have high-rated untradables to submit.

Also on offer via the same route is Liverpool winger Diogo Jota (Portugal). His 90-OVR card boasts 92 pace and 92 dribbling, with one fewer puzzle to complete than Florenzi. You need to submit teams based on Liverpool and Portugal, at a rough cost of 305,000 coins.

Poignantly, the objectives-based item is Christian Eriksen (Denmark). His 91-rated item landed just a day before the Inter talisman collapsed during his country’s game against Finland, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Which makes discussion of a FIFA 21 card feel somewhat irrelevant. For the record, it requires the completion of four separate objectives groups, all pertaining to matches played in Squad Battles or Division Rivals.

FIFA 21 Festival of FUTBall: what else has changed?

(Image credit: EA)

Quite rightly, the new campaign sees Weekend League rewards get an overhaul. Below is what you now earn following a succesful FUT Champions campaign:

Top 200: Ultimate TOTW Packs are replaced with a TOTS Pack containing 11 TOTS Players from English, French, Italian, German, or Spanish Leagues (the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, and Ligue 1) aka ‘EFIGS’, with a minimum OVR of 91

Elite 3+: Pemium TOTW Packs are replaced with a TOTS Pack containing 3 TOTS Players from EFIGS Leagues with a minimum OVR of 91.

Gold 2+: TOTS Player Pick pack rewards will have a minimum OVR of 89. A minimum of 1 TOTS item will be from EFIGS leagues.

Silver 1 & Gold 3: TOTS Player Pick pack rewards will have a minimum OVR of 88.

Silver 2/3: TOTS Player Pick pack rewards will be capped at 89 OVR.

Silver 3+: All Red FUT Champions TOTW items are replaced with Red FUT Champions TOTS items from all leagues.

FIFA 21 Festival of FUTBall: is there a full Path To Glory cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

There certainly is. As of Monday, June 14, the complete FIFA 21 Path To Glory cards list is as follows: